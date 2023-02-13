25 New And Upcoming LGBTQ Romance Novels You’ve Got To Read

Following up last year’s Something Fabulous, the prolific Hall returns to the Regency era as nonconforming Peggy struggles to recover from a breakup with her last love, Belle. Even now that they’re over, Peggy can’t help trying to make Belle happy, so when her ex asks her to help her land opera singer Orfeo, Peggy reluctantly does her best…only to fall for the castrato herself.

Hall’s got even more coming up later in the year. Keep an eye out for sapphic historical fantasy Mortal Follies (June 6) and gay contemporary rom-com 10 Things That Never Happened (Oct. 17).