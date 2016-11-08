People Trolled The Hell Out Of James O'Keefe After He Asked Them To Report Voter Fraud
"A bus from the state prison showed up and all the prisoners were allowed to cut in line and vote three times."
Conservative activist filmmaker James O'Keefe is on the hunt for voter fraud today. For example, he's been tailing a bus full of people being driven to a polling station. Now, that's a completely legal thing to do, but O'Keefe is there just in case.
O'Keefe also asked people to fill out a form on his website to report any incidents of voter fraud.
And oh boy did Twitter come through...
This guy asked people to "Do something productive today and troll this." He kicked things off by filing a report about a Democratic precinct captain bussing in loads of "illegals" to, well, maybe you can guess...
This Hamilton reference was 👌
Some people used the form to ask important voting questions: "How did CRASH win Best Picture?"
"I seem to be trapped in the elevator at my local Applebee's Family Restaurant. Please send help."
"The election officials forced me to give them my Hulu password."
This person's son was rudely intimidated at a polling station by "a ginger man riding a unicycle and juggling what appeared to be sex toy's [sic] in an effort to keep patriots away from the polls."
Yes, there were Harambe references.
"This poll worker was asking people if a hot dog was a sandwich and only if you answered yes were you allowed to get the voter authorization form."
This person complained that Milo Yiannopoulos wasn't even on the ballot!
"There were Democrats in the polling booth making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me and also the baby voted."
"I went to my voting place this morning but liberals had parked 14 Priuses end to end. I tried to climb over them but they covered them in avocado oil. When I slipped, my pants fell off and I was naked and the liberals were laughing at me."
"They wouldn't let my gun vote."
This person filed a report about "three creepy men tailing a bus full of voters."
