A Former Heavy Metal Musician Who Worked For Obama’s Half-Brother Is Pushing Pedophile News On Facebook

Late last week, a nearly six-year-old story made a comeback, blazing a trail through Facebook groups and Twitter accounts dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory and to supporting President Donald Trump.

“NBC Admits Hillary Clinton Used her Job to Cover up Pedophile Rings as Secretary of State,” read the false headline on a story from the Washington Pundit, which labeled the Obama-era story as “Breaking.”

The text was largely a transcript of an NBC News report from 2013 that aired allegations of a cover-up of sexual misconduct at the State Department while Hillary Clinton was in charge. The core allegations against an ambassador were later disproven and he received a public apology from the State Department. Clinton herself was not accused of anything directly, and NBC News “admitted” nothing.

But on Facebook and Twitter, the story spread as if it were new, inspiring gleeful exclamations that Clinton was finally going to face justice, and that the sickos running global pedophile rings would soon be brought down. In recent years, pedophilia has become something of a point of fascination among the far right. The existence of a worldwide cabal of corrupt pedophile politicians, business leaders, and other prominent people is at the heart of the confusing QAnon conspiracy. And now, thanks in part to QAnon’s rabid adherents on social media, stories about pedophiles have emerged as a huge traffic generator on Facebook and Twitter.

Josh Russell, a computer programmer who investigates bots on Twitter, said QAnon followers devote vast amounts of time to investigating theories and that “once they see something that they can use to ‘confirm’ some conspiracy they believe, they will pick it up and run with it.”

That translates into both traffic and a tendency to reframe and then recirculate old news. A recent story from lostmisfits.com, for example, about a pedophile who died in a UK jail generated more than 100,000 comments, shares, and reactions on Facebook over the past roughly three weeks. This happened even though the man had actually died in 2016. The story’s headline, “Paedophile Baby Rapist Found Dead In His Cell After Inmates Took Contracts Out On Him,” is also false — he killed himself.

Another recent viral pedophile story involves the death of Argentinian model and actress Natacha Jaitt. She had previously made public accusations that prominent Argentinian sports and entertainment figures were involved in a child prostitution ring, and last year tweeted a warning that if she were to die soon it would not be a suicide. Her death on Feb. 23 was ruled a suicide, but now her lawyer and brother are calling for a full investigation.

A story about her on NewsPunch, a site previously known as Your News Wire, has generated more than 70,000 Facebook engagements over the past week. NewsPunch is often caught inserting false details into its articles, and constantly publishes stories about pedophiles,

A NewsPunch story from last May, "Pedophile Who Raped 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead With Testicles Removed," has generated more than 750,000 Facebook engagements. It was plagiarized from another pedophile-obsessed conspiracy site, Neon Nettle, which fabricated the detail about his testicles being removed.

In its fact-check of the story, Snopes described Neon Nettle as “a fake news site with a particular focus on reporting made-up and exaggerated clickbait stories about pedophiles.”

The Washington Pundit also fits that description — at least it did until the site was taken offline after BuzzFeed News interviewed its owner, Michael Cameron Stewart, on March 3.

"I genuinely HATE sexual predators"