It has nothing to do with the film.

Here's a sample of the other kinds of tweets sent by the same account...

Fortunately, many people on Twitter are calling out these false claims.

Fake posts are being created to make black people look bad and the sad part of it is some people will believe them… https://t.co/WnhyinOrrw

This Twitter user went viral by calling out some of the fakes.

There's a bunch of people on here posting fake assault pictures and saying it was black teens at #BlackPanther showings. God I hate people.

And a lot of people are outraged by this attempt to create division.

Some troll accounts also tried to circulate claims that people in MAGA hats were attacking theatergoers at Black Panther screenings. Also not true.

Remember: If you see an image online and want to check where it came from, do a reverse image search. If you use Chrome as your browser, just right click on an image and select "Search Google for Image."

It's free and fast, and will help you fight back against fakes.