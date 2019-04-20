 Skip To Content
Trackback Is A New Hoax-Busting Series From BuzzFeed News On YouTube

We're fighting misinformation on YouTube and beyond.

By Craig Silverman and Jane Lytvynenko

Craig Silverman BuzzFeed News Reporter Jane Lytvynenko BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2019, at 8:50 p.m. ET

Trackback is a new YouTube video series from BuzzFeed News where we dig into the conspiracies, hoaxes, and misinformation spreading online to reveal what’s real and what’s fake.

We're bringing deeply reported, fact-checked videos to the place where sketchy and false information can spread rapidly, while offering tips and tools so viewers can learn how to do it for themselves.

In our first episode, we show how conspiracy theorists, anti-Muslim campaigners, and far-right figures spread baseless claims and theories that Muslims were to blame for the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

