Trackback Is A New Hoax-Busting Series From BuzzFeed News On YouTube

Trackback is a new YouTube video series from BuzzFeed News where we dig into the conspiracies, hoaxes, and misinformation spreading online to reveal what’s real and what’s fake.

We're bringing deeply reported, fact-checked videos to the place where sketchy and false information can spread rapidly, while offering tips and tools so viewers can learn how to do it for themselves.

In our first episode, we show how conspiracy theorists, anti-Muslim campaigners, and far-right figures spread baseless claims and theories that Muslims were to blame for the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.