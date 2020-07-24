Statues Of Christopher Columbus And Robert E. Lee Were Removed From Chicago And Richmond

A crane removes the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park from its plinth, on Friday.

Statues of Christopher Columbus have been removed from Chicago parks and a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee has been taken out of the Virginia state Capitol, as the movement to take down monuments linked to racism and colonialism continues to gather momentum in the United States.

Lee's name was also removed from a school in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thursday, and renamed for civil rights icon John Lewis, who died last week at the age of 80.



Two statues of Columbus were removed from Chicago's Grant Park and Arrigo Park early Friday morning after protesters had tried to tear them down a week before.

In a statement, staff for Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the statues were being "temporarily removed...until further notice."

"It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner," Lightfoot's staff said. "This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols."

The statue of Lee was taken out of the Capitol in Richmond Thursday night at the order of Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

"Virginia has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy, whose primary objective in the Civil War was to preserve an ideology that maintained the enslavement of human beings. It is time for our Capitol to truly reflect our history," Filler-Corn said in a statement.

Her press release said artifacts commemorating eight Confederate leaders including Jefferson Davis and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were removed at the same time.