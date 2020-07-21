Samuel Corum / Getty Images

A Republican member of Congress reportedly called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "fucking bitch" after he criticized the New York City Democrat's stance on crime and policing during a confrontation on Capitol Hill. The Hill reported that Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida accosted Ocasio-Cortez on a flight of stairs Monday as she was on her way to vote. "You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho reportedly said, referring to her recent comments attributing a rise in crime in New York City to unemployment, poverty, and "economic desperation" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. After Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being "rude," the Florida congressman then called her a "fucking bitch" once they parted ways, according to The Hill.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Yoho's office acknowledged he and Ocasio-Cortez had "a brief member to member conversation," but denied he said the slur. "He did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in the Hill or any name for that matter," Brian Kaveney, Yoho's communications director, said in an email. "It sounds better for the Hill newspaper and gets more media attention to say he called her a name - which he did not do."

After the Hill published its story on Tuesday morning, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she had never previously spoken to Yoho before "he decided to accost" her. "But hey," she added, "'b*tches' get stuff done."

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7