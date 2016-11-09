BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

No, Poll Workers In Nevada Did Not Wear "Defeat Trump" Shirts On Election Day

news

No, Poll Workers In Nevada Did Not Wear "Defeat Trump" Shirts On Election Day

The footage is from a union event several days earlier.

By Craig Silverman

Headshot of Craig Silverman

Craig Silverman

BuzzFeed Founding Editor, Canada

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 8:07 p.m. ET

Trump supporters on Twitter and some right-wing blogs are spreading a false claim that poll workers in Nevada wore "Defeat Trump" shirts while working on Election Day.

This noted Trump/alt-right Twitter account shared a screenshot from a CNN broadcast and claimed the workers were breaking the law with a partisan statement:

workers breaking law!
MicroTurkeyLeaks™ @WDFx2EU8

workers breaking law!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Right-wing blog Gateway Pundit picked up that tweet and ran with the story.

Other sites picked it up as well, and it was soon posted on a white supremacist forum.
Gateway Pundit

Other sites picked it up as well, and it was soon posted on a white supremacist forum.

But that image/footage was not shot on Election Day. CNN national correspondent Kyung Lah is the reporter who worked on the segment in question. She said it was shot on Friday, Nov. 4, at a union hall.

@WDFx2EU8 This is a fake story. I shot this video FRIDAY 11/4/16 at @Culinary226 union hall. This is not poll workers today
Kyung Lah @KyungLahCNN

@WDFx2EU8 This is a fake story. I shot this video FRIDAY 11/4/16 at @Culinary226 union hall. This is not poll workers today

Reply Retweet Favorite

So: not from a polling station, and not from Election Day.

Check out our constantly updated post with all the latest debunkings of false election information.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT