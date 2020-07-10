The search for former Glee actor Naya Rivera, who went missing after renting a pontoon boat in California with her son, has turned into a recovery mission, according to authorities.

Rivera was reported missing Wednesday after failing to return a boat she rented on Lake Piru, which is located 50 miles north of Los Angeles.

Her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found asleep aboard the boat, but Rivera was missing.

Josey told investigators they had been swimming, but Rivera did not get back in the boat with him.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said it couldn't locate the 33-year-old after a search involving 50 personnel, a helicopter, boat crews, divers, and drones on Wednesday night.

By Thursday, 100 personnel were looking for Rivera, but the search was hampered by divers experiencing less than 1 foot of water visibility in direct sunlight.

Rivera is presumed to have drowned, and the mission is now focused on recovering her body.

"The difficult conditions have made the recovery operation a very slow process," said Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow.

The Sheriff's Department also released a recording of the 911 call reporting her missing, as well as surveillance video that showed Rivera and her son arriving at the boat launch and subsequently driving off in a rented pontoon boat.