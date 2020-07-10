The Search For "Glee" Actor Naya Rivera Is Now Focused On Recovering Her Body
Video footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shows Rivera and her son renting the boat she later disappeared from.
The search for former Glee actor Naya Rivera, who went missing after renting a pontoon boat in California with her son, has turned into a recovery mission, according to authorities.
Rivera was reported missing Wednesday after failing to return a boat she rented on Lake Piru, which is located 50 miles north of Los Angeles.
Her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found asleep aboard the boat, but Rivera was missing.
Josey told investigators they had been swimming, but Rivera did not get back in the boat with him.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said it couldn't locate the 33-year-old after a search involving 50 personnel, a helicopter, boat crews, divers, and drones on Wednesday night.
By Thursday, 100 personnel were looking for Rivera, but the search was hampered by divers experiencing less than 1 foot of water visibility in direct sunlight.
Rivera is presumed to have drowned, and the mission is now focused on recovering her body.
"The difficult conditions have made the recovery operation a very slow process," said Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow.
The Sheriff's Department also released a recording of the 911 call reporting her missing, as well as surveillance video that showed Rivera and her son arriving at the boat launch and subsequently driving off in a rented pontoon boat.
The 911 call was made by an unidentified woman connected to the boat rental company.
"The emergency is we have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself and her mom's nowhere to be found," she told the operator, accidentally misidentifying Rivera's son as a girl.
In a press conference Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said it's possible Rivera's body may never be found
“If the body is entangled in something beneath the water, it may never come back up. We don’t know," he said.
-
Craig Silverman is a media editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.