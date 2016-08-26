No, This Photo Does Not Show Two Bikers Protesting The Burkini Ban
The image has been online for years and does not show bikers making a protest on a French beach.
Tons of people are sharing this photo and claiming it shows two French bikers protesting the burkini ban by wearing a "motokini":
This French tweet has over 8,000 retweets and is being shared widely.
The problem is that the claim being made about the photo and the "motokini" is false. A reverse image search shows that the photo of the bikers on a beach has been online since at least 2012.
Unfortunately, the false claim about the photo continues to spread. It even led to a news story by a website in the Czech Republic.
Thirty French municipalities voted to ban the burkini in recent weeks. However, France's top administrative court today reversed the ban in the town of Villeneuve-Loubet near Nice.
