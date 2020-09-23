Kyle Rittenhouse raises his hands as he walks toward police vehicles after allegedly killing two men and shooting another.

Four people are suing Facebook for its alleged role in enabling the violence that overtook the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

The five-count civil complaint filed late Tuesday in a Wisconsin federal court argues that Facebook “empowered right wing militias to inflict extreme violence and deprive Plaintiffs and protestors of their rights” by providing a platform for the groups to recruit members and plan violence. It also accuses alleged shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, a follower of the fringe anti-government group “boogaloo,” and the “commander” of the self-described militia group Kenosha Guard of being part of a violent conspiracy to violate the constitutional rights of four Black Lives Matter protesters, including the partner of a man killed during the protests.

The suit, the first to accuse Facebook of abetting the violence in Kenosha, centers on the night of Aug. 25, when a Black Lives Matter protest in the Wisconsin city descended into violence. Two men were killed and another was shot after an alleged altercation with Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who crossed state lines from Illinois and used a semi-automatic weapon. He is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering the safety of two people, and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18.

“There is a failure on the part of Facebook to act based upon warnings that result[ed] in armed militias violating state law and in the case of Rittenhouse going to a peaceful protest to violently repress and deter American citizens from engaging in their constitutional rights,” attorney Jason Flores-Williams, who filed the suit, told BuzzFeed News.

The plaintiffs are Hannah Gittings, whose partner was among those Rittenhouse allegedly killed; Christopher McNeal, a Black man and longtime resident of Kenosha; Nathan Peet, a Kenosha resident who attempted to assist one of the people allegedly killed by Rittenhouse; and Carmen Palmer, a Black woman who traveled to Kenosha from Milwaukee with her kids and a church protest group to march against racial injustice.

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that a Kenosha Guard event page encouraging attendees to bring arms to the city had been flagged 455 times by people on Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees the company’s failure to remove the event page was “an operational mistake.” BuzzFeed News also reported that Facebook did not remove the page after the shootings occurred, despite its claims to employees and the press to the contrary. The company later apologized for misleading the public.



This lawsuit, McNeal v. Facebook, Inc., follows a similar complaint filed in the wake of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Both lawsuits cite Reconstruction-era laws in attempts to hold white supremacists accountable for violent suppression of constitutional rights. The Kenosha suit also attempts to pierce the broad protections afforded to platforms like Facebook for user-generated content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Lin Wood, an attorney for Rittenhouse, called the suit "nonsense."

"As to Kyle Rittenhouse, this lawsuit is errant nonsense but may provide a golden opportunity for obtaining documents and sworn testimony from Facebook to bolster Kyle’s future defamation case against Facebook for falsely accusing him of mass murder," Wood told BuzzFeed News, referring to Facebook's decision to designate the incident a mass shooting and remove Rittenhouse's account and any content celebrating his actions. "Thus, I view the lawsuit as a blessing in disguise.”

Facebook and the other defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint says the four plaintiffs were “terrorized, assaulted, harassed, and placed in so much fear when facing the business end of military grade assault rifles that they determined it was too dangerous to continue to protest.”

Palmer, one of the plaintiffs, told BuzzFeed News that people she described as white supremacists called her and her children racist slurs and pointed guns at them as they protested peacefully. She said that fearing for their safety, they decided to leave, but discovered their car tires had been slashed. As they stood near their car, a man riding in a truck with other heavily armed people pepper-sprayed them.