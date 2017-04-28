5 Ways Scammers Exploit Facebook To Feed You False Information

Facebook's security team yesterday released a white paper that outlines some of the techniques that malicious people and entities use to manipulate information on the platform.

In some cases, governments and non-state actors try to influence public opinion. In other cases, scammers and spammers are abusing the platform to get their content to spread — so they can generate traffic they can monetize.

Here's a look at some of the key ways bad actors are gaming Facebook to make false or misleading information reach you.