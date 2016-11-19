This Is How You Can Stop Fake News From Spreading On Facebook
It takes just a few steps and it's totally worth it.
After facing intense criticism about how misinformation ran rampant on Facebook during the US election, Mark Zuckerberg announced the company is working on new measures to fight fake news. While that's underway there's one thing you can do on Facebook right now to help.
Many people don't realize that you can report fake news when you see it on Facebook. This helps stop it from spreading. The problem is that the option is kind of hidden. So here's how to use it.
1. When you see false information like this hoax, click on the "v" menu in the upper-right corner of the post.
2. That pops up a menu. Choose "Report post."
3. Then choose "I think it shouldn't be on Facebook."
4. Now select "It's a false news story."
5. Great job, you just told Facebook that they need to help stop that story from spreading. You then have the option to hide all future posts from that person or page, or to permanently block them.
Now you know how to fight fake news on Facebook. It's also important to closely read links and posts before you share or like them. Ask yourself: Have I seen this source/website before? Are they pointing to credible sources to back up their claims? Are other sites I trust also reporting this?
Craig Silverman is a media editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.