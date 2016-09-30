Test Your Bullshit Detector With This Week’s Fake News Quiz
Can you separate the true news stories from the fake ones?
-
Its false.
This story originated on the Baltimore Gazette, a website that publishes hoaxes. Sadly, this fake story has received roughly 250,000 likes, shares, and comments on Facebook.
-
It's true.
Recent weeks saw a rash of 911 calls from people claiming that creeps wearing clown masks were running around scaring people, or trying to lure kids into the woods. It happened in several states. The New York Times reports that police have now charged at least 12 people for offenses including obstruction and unlawful conduct during a 911 call, and making terrorist threats.
-
It's false.
Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Detroit has previously met with Trump. However, he did not say say that the candidate's wealth is a sign of god's favor. That story was made up by the Business Standard News, a fake news website.
-
It's false.
People kinda freaked out after this article claimed to reveal that the canned pumpkin you buy at the store is actually squash. But that's not really true. As Snopes explained, the pumpkin grown for canning is a pumpkin — it just doesn't look like the jack-o-lanterns you carve on Halloween. Also, "Semantically, pumpkins are a type of squash."
-
It's true.
Cleveland.com reports that owner Dan Gilbert "decided to present rings to more than 1,000 full and part-time employees throughout the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization." The team confirmed the report. Employees will be getting a more modest version of the the massive, diamond-encrusted ring that the players get. The cost of all the rings is estimated to be $1 million.
-
It's false.
It started with a tweet claiming to show proof that the hashtag was orchestrated by trolls in Russia. But it was fake. The image was Photoshopped. "For starters, the hashtag never shows up as trending in any Russian city," wrote data scientist Gilad Lotan, who analyzed the hashtag. "When we use a dispersion plot to view the data, it is clear the trend began in Baltimore and Detroit, but very quickly jumped to ‘Worldwide’ status, and pretty much stayed there for a few hours, as it began to spread across Australia and the UK."
-
