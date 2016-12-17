Use This Checklist To Find Out If You’re Looking At Fake News
Check all that apply and we'll help figure out if you're looking at something dodgy.
Note that this is not 100% foolproof — use the result as guidance. You always need to decide for yourself.The headline uses ALL CAPSVia GettyThe headline makes a claim or statement that is not backed up by any of the info the story itself.Via GettyThe author is not listed, or they use a pseudonym.Via GettyThe site does not have an About page, or the page doesn't clearly say who is behind it.Via GettyYou click on the About or Disclaimer page and it says the site is a "fantasy news" site or a satire site, or some other description that tells you some or all of what it publishes is not true.Via GettyThe story doesn't have any links.Via GettyThe story has links, but they don't go to credible sources you're familiar with, or they take you to homepages rather than specific articles.Via GettyThere are no other stories about this same story/claim in Google News.The URL pretends to be a real news site, like ABCNews.com.co.You Google the URL and get a result from Snopes.com that was false.
