Facebook Is Trying To Build A Race-Neutral Platform. Black Activists Want It To Be An Anti-Racist One.

“Every single one of them, at the same moment, was starting to get notifications from Instagram that any posts that had my name, that linked to my work, or even just had pictures of me had been flagged and taken down because they violated community standards,” Doran, an Oakland-based anti-racism activist and educator , told BuzzFeed News.

Louiza Doran was leading an anti-racism workshop in Zoom on June 3 when she noticed the roughly 12 women participating were making strange faces.

Doran said Facebook prevented her account from going live and removed some of her posts and comments — and it wasn't the first time.

“Black folks are talking about their experiences in this country right now, and they are systematically being silenced,” she said.

A spokesperson for the social network told BuzzFeed News the action against Doran’s Facebook and Instagram accounts was temporary and unrelated to her content, saying a technical issue caused its automated systems to flag the URL of her personal site as spam.

“The voices speaking out against racial injustice and systemic racism are critical right now, and we are actively trying to elevate them, not silence them,” said Joe Osborne, a Facebook spokesperson. “These examples were enforcement mistakes, and they were certainly not intentional.”

Doran was unconvinced by the company’s explanation and deeply skeptical of its commitment to racial equality. But she also felt she had no choice but to continue using its products.

“I'm in a little bit of a heartbreaking catch-22,” she said.

Black Americans have long expressed frustration that Facebook wrongly flags or removes posts discussing racism or white supremacy. That puts them in a difficult position. Black activists who spoke to BuzzFeed News said they recognized the power of Facebook and Instagram to mobilize support and organize, but they didn't trust the company.

“I do fundamentally believe that Facebook and now Instagram exist as a tool of domination. They exist to uphold oppressive narratives and content of the farthest right ideologies,” Doran said.

Facebook is “asleep at the wheel,” Brandi Collins-Dexter, senior campaign director at Color of Change, a nonprofit digital racial justice organization, told BuzzFeed News. “When you have a company that has been so reckless time and time again, you have millions of people that are impacted. That has chilling impactions for free speech to actually be realized.”

Color of Change has collected hundreds of reports of Black Lives Matter and anti-racist content being removed or acted upon by Facebook in recent weeks. “We are reaching out on issues of racism and police violence time and time again and are being shut down,” she said. “It does call into question who is making the decisions.”

One person who has raised concerns is Carolyn Wysinger, the board president of San Francisco Pride, whom USA Today featured in a 2019 article about Black activists on Facebook. Since then, the social network has invited her to events focused on civil rights and content moderation, including one that brought Black online influencers together for a roundtable discussion.