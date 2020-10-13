Facebook Is Banning Ads That "Discourage" Vaccines

A doctor vaccinates a patient as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Gouzeaucourt, France, October 13, 2020.

Facebook announced it won’t accept ads that “discourage” vaccines, the latest example of the social giant’s more aggressive approach to regulating content and ads as the US election approaches and the pandemic drags on.



The company said the ban on anti-vaccine ads is part of a new effort to support immunization efforts around the world, including encouraging people to get a flu shot.

“Our goal is to help messages about the safety and efficacy of vaccines reach a broad group of people, while prohibiting ads with misinformation that could harm public health efforts,” wrote Kang-Xing Jin, the company’s head of health, and Rob Leathern, director of product management for the ads team.

They said the new policy builds on an existing policy that bans ads that contain “vaccine hoaxes.”

“Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we’ll reject it,” the company's post announcing the new policy said.