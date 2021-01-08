A YouTube Network Sprang Up To Pump Out Pro-Trump Misinformation After He Lost

A network of YouTube channels connected to the pro-Trump media outlet Epoch Times launched after Election Day as part of a disinformation campaign to keep President Donald Trump in office. Only one of the channels discloses its ties to the newspaper, which traffics in conspiracy theories and has become one of the president’s staunchest media allies.

Hours after a mob of Trump supporters violently occupied the Capitol Wednesday, the host of one channel, Eye Opener With Michael Lewis, went live on YouTube to lie about the coup attempt, election fraud, and antifa.

“There is mounting evidence to show that an old Communist tactic was used here,” said Lewis, dressed in a matching bow tie and suspenders. “These people instigated the crowd and stirred up the people into a fervor ... It looks to be antifa from early reports."

None of this is true. But it is standard fare for Lewis's channel. Since its creation on Nov. 10, 2020, it’s been a clearinghouse for election disinformation propagated by Trump, his attorneys, and conspiracy theorists. It’s working: Eye Opener gained more than 200,000 subscribers and more than 11.6 million views on Youtube in less than two months.

The channel’s About page portrays it as an independent effort by Lewis “and a few friends” who “felt like truth was dying.” In reality, Eye Opener is one of seven newly launched channels connected to the Epoch Times and Falun Gong, a religious movement the Chinese government labeled a cult and banned in 1999.

The YouTube channels have spread lies about voting technology companies, votes being flipped from Trump to Biden, disappearing USB drives, suspicious servers in Germany, and the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. Since November, they’ve attracted more than 1.1 million subscribers and tens of millions of views.

Joan Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard, told BuzzFeed News the network of channels is “alarming, but not surprising” because the platform has failed to rein in operations like the Epoch Times. She called the channels dark propaganda influence campaigns that obscure their true origins.

“Platform companies should be aware of this by now and guard against it,” she said. “If people believe they are viewing news when they are really seeing dark propaganda, what responsibility does YouTube have to limit or label this content? Years ago, the openness of YouTube was a benefit to artists, activists, and creative types, but YouTube is now a major component of scaling disinformation campaigns.”

The Epoch Times and the YouTube channels did not respond to requests for comment.