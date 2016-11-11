BuzzFeed News

Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Election Fake News Quiz

Test Your Bullshit Detector With Our Election Fake News Quiz

Let's cut through the BS and figure this out.

By Craig Silverman

Craig Silverman

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 11:45 a.m. ET

  1. Donald Trump said he will not take a salary as president.

    Spencer Platt / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true.

    Trump said this in a speech September of 2015 and then again that same month on Twitter. He has not reconfirmed it since being elected, but he is on record making the statement.

    It's true.
    Via YouTube

  2. Beyoncé and Jay Z were paid to appear at a Hillary Clinton rally.

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's false.

    The fake news website Empire Herald made this false claim.

    It's false.
    Via ThinkStock

  3. Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's false.

    This hoax was published by fake news website TMZ Hip Hop. It has no connection to the real TMZ.

    It's false.

  4. A homeowner in San Francisco flew a Nazi flag after Trump's win.

    Michael Bodley
    Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true.

    Yes, a man flew the swastika flag, but he also said he did it to protest Trump's win. In a video shot by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Michael Bodley, the man explained that he flew it "as a comment on our president-elect" and said he thought Trump was like former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. "But the Italians did not have as good of a flag," he said.

    It's true.
    Via Michael Bodley

  5. This tweet:

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's false.

    This tweet was sent by a fake journalist account that routinely makes up racist chants. The account, which BuzzFeed News previously reported on, typically tweets hoaxes about crowds at football games. It has since been suspended.

    It's false.
    Via Twitter

  6. The Russian government was in contact with the Trump campaign during the election.

    Sean Gallup / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true.

    Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabakov said that his government “had contacts” with people in the Trump campaign, and that "quite a few have been staying in touch with Russian representatives." During the campaign, Trump said that he had no contacts with the Russian government.

    It's true.
    Via BuzzFeed News

  7. Correct
    Incorrect
    True
    Correct
    Incorrect
    False
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's false.

    Rosie O'Donnell was one of several celebrities who said they would leave or consider leaving the US if Trump won. However, as of now she has not announced any plans to do so. This story, from a right-wing site, simple lists the celebs who said they would leave and offers no new information now that the election is over.

    It's false.
    Via Getty Images
