Rather than fearing the law, these fraudsters tried to use it to go after a legitimate company.

Imoderatus

A mysterious shell company revealed by BuzzFeed News to be part of a massive digital ad fraud scheme recently took the unusual step of suing a legitimate ad company in order to recoup its fraudulent earnings. The resulting court documents provide further evidence of the brazenness of the scheme, the impunity that those committing ad fraud operate with, and why the global digital ad industry is unable to stop its ballooning, multibillion-dollar fraud problem. The lawsuit was filed in June of last year by a Cyprus-registered company called Imoderatus against Woobi, a reputable Israeli ad tech vendor. Imoderatus claimed in its Israeli civil court filing that Woobi improperly withheld roughly $105,000 in earnings generated by its mobile apps. It also leveled a stream of puzzling and false accusations, including that Woobi created a fake employee to deal with Imoderatus, and that it was running an elaborate scheme to defraud publishers. The suit went so far as to request that the court lift the veil on the private finances of Woobi’s founders in order to reveal their supposed ill-gotten gains. In reality, the accusations describe the very tactics used by Imoderatus and other shell companies that a BuzzFeed News investigation revealed were part of the same sophisticated ad fraud operation. As previously detailed, the companies used fake employees, copycat corporate websites, a portfolio of more than 125 Android apps and websites, and advanced techniques for creating fake traffic to defraud brands and other players in the ad industry. Google said the scheme stole close to $10 million from it and its partners. The revenue earned by the fraudulently viewed ads in the apps and sites was then routed through shell companies registered in Cyprus, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Malta to obscure the ultimate beneficiaries. One insider involved in the scheme estimated it stole hundreds of millions of dollars in total. BuzzFeed News ultimately connected the network of shell companies to a Maltese company called Fly Apps Ltd. Its owners are two Israelis, Omer Anatot and Michael Arie Iron, as well as two Germans, Thomas Porzelt and Felix Reinel. In messages sent via WhatsApp last fall, Anatot denied any involvement in the ad fraud scheme. Subsequent responses sent by a lawyer from Harder LLP on behalf of Fly Apps also denied any involvement or connection to the shell companies and their apps. Reached for comment on the Imoderatus lawsuit last week, Harder LLP told BuzzFeed News it no longer represents Fly Apps. Anatot read but did not respond to a message sent via WhatsApp. A message sent to his Fly Apps email bounced back. Chaya Soggot, the CEO of Woobi, told BuzzFeed News she was shocked that Imoderatus leveled accusations of fraud against her and her company. “I didn’t think they had a chance [with the suit], but I was definitely shocked by the confidence and audacity to come and accuse me of things they were doing,” she said.

YouTube / Via youtube.com Woobi CEO Chaya Soggot

By the time Imoderstus filed suit in June, Soggot’s team had completed an internal investigation that uncovered a range of incriminating connections between Imoderatus and five other companies that had also approached Woobi to monetize their Android apps. This combined with previous concerns raised by Woobi’s partners and advertisers about the level of fraudulent traffic found in apps from these companies. But the fraudsters persisted with the case even after a blog post by anti-fraud vendor Pixalate revealed some elements of the scheme in June, and the October BuzzFeed News investigation exposed the shell companies, beneficiaries, and apps involved. The case was only dropped a few weeks ago after it became clear that Imoderatus was required to send someone from the company to appear in person for a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 15. Soggot said Imoderatus’s lawyer informed her counsel that it wasn’t “convenient” for his client to appear, and they would therefore drop the case. Reached by phone, Doron Adiri, the lawyer for Imoderatus, declined to speak to BuzzFeed News. “It’s a shame that companies such as these and actions such as the ones they made create a bad reputation and a burden on the industry,” Soggot said.

Things started to fall apart for Imoderatus in late 2017 when Woobi sent out emails to customers and partners asking for an address to send a Christmas gift to. On its list were six companies that between them owned more than a dozen mobile game apps. Woobi was using its technology to help place ads in the apps, thereby earning money for both parties, but especially for the game developers. From February until late summer of 2017, Imoderatus often earned tens of thousands of dollars per month from Woobi, which was just one of many advertising partners that the fraudsters worked with. Court documents filed by Imoderatus included an invoice it sent to Woobi for August 2017 for $26,517.06. Another from November was for $30,869.66. Not long after the November invoice was sent, Imoderatus and other seemingly separate companies responded to a request from Woobi for their address by all sending the same location in Cyprus. This set off alarms at the Israeli company because in recent weeks some of Woobi’s partners and advertisers had been raising concerns about high levels of fraudulent traffic coming from the apps associated with these same companies. Woobi’s court filing includes pages of emails and data from spreadsheets showing that the quality of traffic in apps belonging to Imoderatus and companies named Visont, Kheus, Osypo, Morrum, and Bitx, raised red flags starting as early as October of 2017.

On Oct. 30, a Woobi partner emailed to say the Imoderatus apps Twist Your Fingers, Twist Your Fingers! 2, and Quick Draw had more than 94% fraudulent traffic, according to a third-party verification company. Another app, Ghost Detector, had the same level of fraud, but was owned by Morrum. At the time Woobi believed Morrum was a separate company. Other apps from seemingly separate companies soon began getting flagged for similar concerns about fraudulent traffic.

BuzzFeed News

The traffic was identified as fraudulent by Protected Media, an Israeli ad fraud detection vendor. Asaf Greiner, its CEO, told BuzzFeed News his company spotted and blocked the traffic for its customers early on. He said fraudsters are often able to continue to operate because as of now the industry does not have a clear way for a company like his to “warn others from the dangers we find early on.” “Though we detected the attack within multiple customers' traffic there was no trigger for us to investigate the source at the time, as we had no action for us to take against the offender once we find them,” he said. “There are no central means of sharing the information for the greater good.” Similarly, Soggot said Woobi blocked specific apps for customers who requested it, but that different ad fraud detection companies often come to different conclusions about the same traffic, so they were not yet ready to block the apps completely. Her team pressed their rep at Imoderatus, who went by the name Ada Rose, for answers. “They were very good at answering questions that came up. They definitely created a sense of, you know, they definitely reassured us,” she said. “We weren’t able to connect the big picture until November, when we asked for an address to send a Christmas gift.”

LinkedIn