Police have arrested Christi Bennett, 66, on preliminary charges related to a hit-and-run crash that injured two Black Lives Matter protesters in Bloomington, Indiana.



Video of the July 6 incident shows a red car speeding away from a group of protesters, with a woman on the vehicle's hood and a man clinging to the side. They were flung from the car when it turned, knocking the woman unconscious and leaving the man with scrapes on his arm, according to a Bloomington Police Department press release.

The man and woman were participating in a march in response to a July 4 incident where a Black man said he was almost the victim of an "attempted lynching" by a group of white people.



Bennett, the alleged driver, was booked on preliminary charges of two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Three of the four charges are felonies.