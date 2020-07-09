Indiana Police Arrested A Woman For A Hit-And-Run Crash At A Black Lives Matter Protest
Christi Bennett, 66, was booked on four preliminary charges for the alleged hit-and-run.
Police have arrested Christi Bennett, 66, on preliminary charges related to a hit-and-run crash that injured two Black Lives Matter protesters in Bloomington, Indiana.
Video of the July 6 incident shows a red car speeding away from a group of protesters, with a woman on the vehicle's hood and a man clinging to the side. They were flung from the car when it turned, knocking the woman unconscious and leaving the man with scrapes on his arm, according to a Bloomington Police Department press release.
The man and woman were participating in a march in response to a July 4 incident where a Black man said he was almost the victim of an "attempted lynching" by a group of white people.
Bennett, the alleged driver, was booked on preliminary charges of two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Three of the four charges are felonies.
Police said they identified Bennett as the car's owner and located her and the vehicle at a motel parking lot in Scottsburg, Indiana. She was detained by police and brought to the Bloomington police station to be interviewed.
"However, once at the police department, the woman and her legal counsel declined to provide a statement," according to police.
She was booked at the Monroe County Jail and later released on bond. Monroe County First Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr told the Indianapolis Star he is reviewing the case and considering whether to formally file charges.
