A few days ago, content from a new JK Rowling Facebook page began appearing in the News Feeds of people around the world, causing a wave of confusion. Though it had more than 1 million fans, users swore they’d never liked the page.

“There's something sketchy about this whole page. It was created yesterday, and I definitely never ‘liked’ it or followed it, yet it shows that I did. Wtf?” wrote one person.

They were even more puzzled when the page uploaded a profile picture of former disney actress Bella Thorne rather than the author of the Harry Potter books. “PLOT TWIST: JK Rowling was Bella Thorne all along!” said one commenter.

But the page doesn't belong to Bella Thorne, or JK Rowling. Instead, it's the work of a spammer who essentially hijacked a Facebook page to harvest advertising dollars.

The fake JK Rowling page sprung to life on April 29, complete with more than 1 million fans, thanks to a deviously clever technique used by spammers to steal unclaimed Facebook interest pages and use them to make money. At one point, a reporter from BuzzFeed News was shown a video ad for a major Canadian bank, RBC, on a stolen interest page for actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba.



Interest pages are auto-generated by Facebook from interests users list in their profiles. They typically have no formal connection to the person or thing they’re about, and don't have humans managing them. But even though no one is actively managing them, popular interests can still attract millions of fans.

In total, BuzzFeed News found more than 100 stolen pages for celebrities, books, films, religions, and generic interests such as “love” that were taken over using this technique. These pages have more than 55 millions likes. As of this writing 21 of the pages have been removed by Facebook.



The existence of this scam, and its ability to steal pages with millions of fans without being detected by Facebook for weeks, shows how the world’s biggest social network continues to be exploited by bad actors. In this case, they were able to steal pages that had been auto-generated by Facebook itself without the company realizing it.

“We’ve identified a bug and are investigating this issue. When we find activity that violates our policies we will take immediate action,” a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Here’s how it appears to work: a would-be page thief creates a new page named JK Rowling. They then search Facebook to find the existing Facebook interest page in her name. These interest pages are automatically created by Facebook when people list a person, film, show, place etc. as an interest in their profile, and an official page for that same entity did not already exist. Once the scammer finds an “unofficial” JK Rowling page with lots of likes, they submit a request to Facebook to “claim” the page. It appears scammers were able to claim these interest pages even when real, verified pages for the same celebrity or topic exists.