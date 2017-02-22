BuzzFeed News

"Cash Me Outside" Girl Danielle Bregoli Is Being Targeted With Fake News Because This Is Our World Now

"Cash Me Outside" Girl Danielle Bregoli Is Being Targeted With Fake News Because This Is Our World Now

How bow dat?

By Craig Silverman

Posted on February 22, 2017, at 2:55 p.m. ET

"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli has achieved a truly 2017 level of fame: she's now the subject of fake news.

A false story claiming she was arrested for prostitution generated more than 90,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook — even though its headline spells her last name as "Bergolli" instead of Bregoli.

The mouthy 13-year-old originally went viral for a (real) Dr. Phil segment that saw her call the audience a bunch of "hos" and threaten to meet them outside so she could whup their butt. She later made TMZ thanks to a fight on an airplane.

All that attention made her an attractive subject for a hoax that was first published on fake news site Huzlers.com. It claimed she had been arrested for prostitution in her hometown of Boynton, Florida.

A key part of the hoax is a fake business card that features the slogan "cash me in the bed how bow dat." (It also managed to spell her last name correctly.)

Huzlers is a fake news site run by Pablo Reyes, who lives in Texas. He told BuzzFeed News he made the business card in Photoshop and printed it out at home.

Reyes also said he wrote up the Bregoli hoax when she first went viral but forgot to publish it. He and his partner who own Huzlers are now focused on other projects and no longer update the site as frequently.

"That would have been a the best time to throw up a bogus article about her, but we just got lazy," he said.

He finally published it Feb. 16 and used his connections to the owners of large Facebook pages such as Evil Kermit and Roach to get them to share it. The Evil Kermit page alone generated close to 11,000 shares for the story, helping it go viral on Facebook.

"You know what, it did what Huzlers does," Reyes said. "Whenever we put something on Huzlers and we throw it up on a couple [Facebook pages] it tends to just blow up."

A few days after Huzlers published the hoax, another fake news site called The No Chill copied the article word-for-word, along with and all the images, and published it.

The copycat story has generated close to 10,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook. The No Chill's story even included the same typo for Bregoli's last name in the headline. Reyes said he eventually noticed the typo but didn't bother fixing it.

"I didn't even notice it until the article already had a ton of shares, so I didn't even bother with it," he said.

