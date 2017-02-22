Huzlers is a fake news site run by Pablo Reyes, who lives in Texas. He told BuzzFeed News he made the business card in Photoshop and printed it out at home.

Reyes also said he wrote up the Bregoli hoax when she first went viral but forgot to publish it. He and his partner who own Huzlers are now focused on other projects and no longer update the site as frequently.

"That would have been a the best time to throw up a bogus article about her, but we just got lazy," he said.

He finally published it Feb. 16 and used his connections to the owners of large Facebook pages such as Evil Kermit and Roach to get them to share it. The Evil Kermit page alone generated close to 11,000 shares for the story, helping it go viral on Facebook.

"You know what, it did what Huzlers does," Reyes said. "Whenever we put something on Huzlers and we throw it up on a couple [Facebook pages] it tends to just blow up."