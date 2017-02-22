"Cash Me Outside" Girl Danielle Bregoli Is Being Targeted With Fake News Because This Is Our World Now
How bow dat?
"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli has achieved a truly 2017 level of fame: she's now the subject of fake news.
The mouthy 13-year-old originally went viral for a (real) Dr. Phil segment that saw her call the audience a bunch of "hos" and threaten to meet them outside so she could whup their butt. She later made TMZ thanks to a fight on an airplane.
A key part of the hoax is a fake business card that features the slogan "cash me in the bed how bow dat." (It also managed to spell her last name correctly.)
A few days after Huzlers published the hoax, another fake news site called The No Chill copied the article word-for-word, along with and all the images, and published it.
