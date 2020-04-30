Scammers Are Fleecing People Trying To Buy Pets During The Coronavirus Lockdown

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Raquel and her teenage son looked at the online photos and settled on Duke, an adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy wearing a red bow tie with white polka dots.



“He was really excited about getting a puppy,” Raquel said of her son. “We’re kind of housebound now with the COVID-19 and figured we’d bring a little bit of joy, a little excitement to the house.”

The online breeder agreed to sell Duke for $600, plus $150 to ship the dog to Raquel in Cleveland. It was a big discount from the $1,500 or more local breeders told Raquel they charge for spaniel puppies. Wary of dealing with someone online, she pressed the breeder for photos and video of the dog, and verified his phone number had an Oklahoma area code, as he’d claimed.

She sent the money last Saturday. The next day, her family went to a pet store to buy supplies, and that’s when she received the email that made her realize she was being scammed.

“They said that they were having shipping issues, and because of the COVID-19, the dogs required a special thermal crate in order to ship them,” said Raquel, who asked not to use her full name in order to protect her family’s privacy.

They said the shipping company wanted $1,500 for the crate. Raquel refused to pay. Soon the breeder cut off contact and has not refunded her $750.

Online pet scammers have been ripping off consumers for years, but business is booming thanks to the pandemic. Police in the UK and Canada, as well as the Better Business Bureau, recently issued warnings that pet scammers are exploiting the coronavirus. “The kittens and pups are advertised for sale online but scammers state potential buyers are unable to see them in person due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said an alert issued Tuesday by West Midlands Police.

“You have a new huge market of people that are being scammed. People who would never buy a pet unseen now have a reason for doing that,” Paul Brady, who runs petscams.com, told BuzzFeed News.

Brady said a victim told him they paid more than $800 to “quarantine” a puppy that never arrived.

Traffic to his site has exploded over the past month, and Google Trends data also shows a sharp increase in searches for “buy a puppy” worldwide since March 22: