Apple Booted "Fortnite" From The App Store And Now The Companies Are In A Legal Fight

Apple removed the game Fortnite from the App Store on Thursday after its developer implemented a payment option designed to avoid paying the tech giant a commission.

Epic Games announced earlier Thursday it was offering a “Mega Drop” Fortnite discount of up to 20% on in-game purchases. As part of that, it rolled out a new in-app payment option that bypassed the procedures in the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Apple and Google each take a 30% commission on purchases made in their app stores. Fortnite instead offered users the option to save money by paying it directly, in a move that appears designed to force a confrontation.

Apple responded by removing Fornite from the App Store. Epic then announced it had filed a lawsuit against Apple alleging “anti-competitive restraints and monopolistic practices” related to software distribution and payment processing.

“Apple imposes unreasonable and unlawful restraints to completely monopolize both markets and prevent software developers from reaching the over one billion users of its mobile devices (e.g., iPhone and iPad) unless they go through a single store controlled by Apple, the App Store, where Apple exacts an oppressive 30% tax on the sale of every app,” the lawsuit alleges.