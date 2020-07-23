Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Called Out A GOP Lawmaker For Using His Wife And Daughter "As Shields And Excuses" After He Accosted Her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a heartfelt speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday condemning a culture of "accepting violence and violent language against women" after she was accosted by a fellow member of Congress who reportedly called her a "fucking bitch."

On Tuesday, the Hill reported that Florida Republican Rep. Ted Yoho confronted Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of Capitol Hill, called her "disgusting," and said the sexist slur after they parted.

Rep. Yoho denied using the slur, but the Hill's top editor told BuzzFeed News they stood by its reporting.

On Wednesday, Yoho stood in the House of Representatives and said, "I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, or my country." He apologized for the "misunderstanding" of his remarks.

"This is not an apology. He didn't even say my name," Ocasio-Cortez said in response on Wednesday.

When she rose Thursday in the House to speak on a point of personal privilege, the Democratic lawmaker from the Bronx said she couldn't let Yoho's remarks go without a response.

"I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls that I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that ... and accept it as an apology," she said.



“When you do that to any woman — what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters," she said. "In using the language in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community, and I am here to say that is not acceptable."

