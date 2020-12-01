Ads Inc. Shut Down, But The Tools It Used To Trick People On Facebook Have Lived On

In the fall of 2019, Facebook sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ads Inc., a San Diego marketing firm that bought over $50 million in Facebook ads that used the images of celebrities without their permission to trick people into enrolling in difficult-to-cancel monthly subscriptions.

Ads Inc. responded by laying off its staff and ending its operations, saying in a statement it was “discontinuing operations of Ads Inc. and its affiliates.”

But Facebook hasn't been able to keep the remnants of the company off its platform, according to an investigation by BuzzFeed News with an international consortium of journalists led by the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Until it shut down in April, ezlp.io, a web domain that Ads Inc. previously controlled, hosted pages that promoted scams, including fake cryptocurrency investments that have financially devastated people in more than 50 countries. It’s unknown who now controls ezlp.io. Facebook accounts that the company used to place ads are also still active. Those accounts were transferred to a new, unknown owner earlier this year, according to a source with knowledge of the operation.

Corporate records in California and Puerto Rico show Ads Inc. is still an active company, but sources tell BuzzFeed News the company sold off or otherwise disposed of whatever assets it could — including some of its rented Facebook accounts — and has been dormant since last fall. Ads Inc. was founded by Asher Burke, who died in a helicopter crash in Kenya in March 2019. The company is now owned by his estate, whose executor is Brad Burke, Asher’s father. Brad Burke did not respond to an email or to messages sent via Facebook and email to his wife and daughter.

Facebook has vowed to drive these kinds of ads away.

“We don't want ads seeking to scam people out of money on Facebook — they aren’t good for people, erode trust in our services and damage our business,” Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, told BuzzFeed News. “To fight this, we work not just to detect and reject the ads themselves, but block advertisers from our services and, in some cases, take them to court. While no enforcement is perfect, we continue to investigate new technologies and methods of stopping these violating ads and the people behind them.”

The continued operation of former Ads Inc. assets underscores how Facebook is unable to completely remove scammers.

In July, the Finnish actor Jasper Pääkkönen discovered his image being used in an ad run by someone unknown pushing crypto investment scams. Exasperated, he wrote to Facebook’s head of EU affairs, Aura Salla, to complain.

"So far we have found out that this scam is extraordinarily smartly done,” Salla wrote back on Messenger, offering her apologies. “The quantity of these scams is so huge that it's not possible to check them by human labor.”