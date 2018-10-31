A massive ad fraud scheme that Google acknowledged stole close to $10 million from its ad networks and partners has been shut down after BuzzFeed News revealed its existence last week. But as of today more than 30 companies that unwittingly helped the fraudsters earn money won’t comment on how many fraudulent ads they sold, or say the amount is small or nonexistent.

The fraud operation exposed by BuzzFeed News last week involved more than 125 Android apps and websites that tracked real human users and used this data to program bots to mimic their behavior as a way to evade fraud detection systems. These bots opened apps and loaded webpages in order to generate fake ad views, and therefore revenue for the fraudsters. The affected apps and websites were distributed among a web of shell and front companies to hide their true owners and obscure the scale of the operation.

BuzzFeed News contacted 36 companies that carried ad inventory for the affected apps and sites, or otherwise helped them monetize at some point. Almost none shared specifics about how much money was stolen via their platforms, or whether they will be issuing refunds. Ultimately, the money is stolen from the brands and other companies who bought ads on the affected websites or in apps.

Experts say this lack of transparency is endemic in the digital ad industry, which has a large and growing fraud problem that sees criminals steal billions of dollars a year from advertisers. Many brands now grudgingly accept that a certain amount of the money they spend on digital will be lost to fraud. But when fraud is discovered, as in this scheme or in multiple BuzzFeed News exposés published in the past 12 months, almost no one wants to talk about where the money went, or who stole it.

“The companies don’t reply to your investigations out of complicity and a fear that too much poking around will expose too much. Nobody knows how bad it is and nobody wants to know,” said David Carroll, an associate professor of media design at the New School's Parsons School of Design.

As of now, 22 of 36 companies have responded to BuzzFeed News. Of those, only four said they had identified money that will be refunded to advertisers. (You can read the responses, or lack thereof, from the companies in full here.)

The total amount of fraudulent ad sales cited by companies other than Google is roughly $300,000 — far less than the amount Google said was sold by it and partners it works with.

This summer, an anonymous source using an email address from one of the companies active in the fraud scheme said the total amount stolen was likely hundreds of millions of dollars. Separately, Pixalate, a fraud detection company that first revealed one aspect of the scheme, estimated that one app in the scheme could steal $75 million per year.



But as of now just $10.3 million has been acknowledged by companies who helped brands buy fraudulent ads. (There is no evidence any of these ad networks or other ad tech companies knew the apps and websites were engaged in fraud.)

It ultimately falls on the brands to press for answers and refunds, according to Mike Zaneis, CEO of the ad industry’s Trustworthy Accountability Group, which works with publishers and ad vendors to fight fraud.

“It really is up to each marketer to protect themselves,” he told BuzzFeed News.

“I’d be willing to bet 90% of the impacted brands won’t take any real action other than sending an angry email to their agency, and then with very little follow-up.”

Carroll said the lack of public disclosure about the ongoing theft of advertising budgets is part of the industry’s effort “to stave off law enforcement and lawmakers.”