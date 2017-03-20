A Trump Official Did Not Say “It’s Better For Our Budget If Cancer Patients Die More Quickly”

USPoln.com is a fake news site that publishes hoaxes meant to look like real news articles. This particular hoax may have fooled some because it began with real quotes from a town hall Price had with CNN. In fact, the first few paragraphs of the hoax were copied from a real article about the town hall by Raw Story. Then the story inserted made-up quotes from Price.

The USPoln.com domain is owned by someone named Behar Beciri who appears to live in Kosovo, according to records from DomainTools. The domain was purchased in July of last year.