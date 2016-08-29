Facebook Made This Sketchy Website's Fake Story A Top Trending Topic

Facebook

EndingTheFed.com was anonymously registered by its current owner in March of this year. The site has grown quickly thanks to a strategy of publishing aggressively pro-Trump, right-wing stories. Even more notable is that the majority of its recent stories are simply taken word for word from other right-wing sites.

That means Facebook, the largest social network on the planet, actively promoted a fake story from a website that basically exists to republish other, often dubious, posts from fringe sites on the conservative web.

It's unclear whether Ending the Fed has permission to republish content from other sites, or if it's committing mass plagiarism. BuzzFeed News contacted the site but has not heard back. Facebook declined to comment on the record about how the story made it to the Trending Topics list.