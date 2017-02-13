A Hollywood Film Is Using Fake News To Get Publicity A Cure for Wellness is linked to five fake local news websites that have been spreading hoaxes about vaccinations, Trump, and other topics. Twitter

A Hollywood thriller opening this weekend is using a network of fake news websites and a fake water brand to generate interest and publicity, according to information uncovered by BuzzFeed News. A Cure for Wellness is a psychological thriller opening Feb .17 from 20th Century Fox and director Gore Verbinski. It tells the story of a young man who follows his CEO to a wellness retreat in Switzerland and discovers that the treatments being offered are not what they seem. The film is getting a big publicity push, including a Super Bowl ad. But it is also benefiting from a more covert campaign involving fake news stories and at least one made-up company. At the core of the campaign is a network of five fake local news sites that are inserting promotional references to the film into hoaxes. The sites also host ads for the film and for a fake water brand that in at least one case directs people to a website directly linked to the film. The fake local news sites mostly publish hoaxes about topics unrelated to the film, and in some cases their fake stories — such as one about Donald Trump implementing a temporary ban on vaccinations — have been picked up by real websites and generated significant engagement on Facebook thanks to people being fooled. Their biggest hit so far is a fake story about Lady Gaga planning to include a tribute to Muslims during he Super bowl performance. It generated more than 50,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook. BuzzFeed News contacted Regency Enterprises, one of the film's producers with the information connecting the sites to the film. A spokesperson confirmed they are working with the fake sites and provided a statement. "A Cure for Wellness is a movie about a ‘fake’ cure that makes people sicker," it said. "As part of this campaign, a ‘fake’ wellness site healthandwellness.co was created and we partnered with a fake news creator to publish fake news." The company did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about which fake news publisher they were working with, if revenue is being generated by the websites, and if the filmmakers are concerned about spreading misinformation as part of a marketing campaign.

Salt Lake City Guardian

Salt Lake City Guardian

There are many connections between the film and the fake sites, but the average reader seems unlikely to notice. Many people on Facebook have been sharing the hoaxes as real. Anti-vaccine parents seized upon the hoax about Trump issuing a temporary ban on vaccinations.

In addition to going viral on Facebook, the hoax about Lady Gaga performing a tribute to Muslims at the Super Bowl was also picked up by hyperpartisan conservative sites. Red State Watcher got more than 50,000 engagements for its write-up, and 100PercentFedUp.com earned more than 10,000 for its story. The sites are also willing to capitalize on potentially deadly natural disasters and political polarization to generate traffic and engagement. A story from today falsely claimed Trump denied California federal funds to help with the situation in Oroville, where over 180,000 people have been evacuated due to the potential breach of the Oroville Dam. The story has already generated over 20,000 Facebook engagements and is generating a lot of anger towards Trump from people on Facebook. "130,000 people being evacuated in the wake of the impending dam breach....and SCROTUS turns down California's pleas for help," wrote one person who shared the hoax. "To hell with impeachment lets [sic] just hang him."







