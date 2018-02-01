YouTube Star Logan Paul Said Parents Should Monitor What Their Kids Watch

Following backlash over Paul's posting of a video showing a dead body, the viral star said he is now "thinking twice" over what to post to the platform.

Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul, who has more than 16 million followers, said that recent months have been the "hardest time of his life" as he's lost fans and business deals over his posting of a video showing a dead body in Japan's "suicide forest."

"I am a good guy who made a bad decision," Paul said in an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan Thursday.

The public outcry over the "suicide forest" video posted on Dec. 31 led to YouTube severing business ties with Logan and removing his channels from its Google Preferred program. Last week, Logan returned to YouTube with a video dedicated to suicide prevention.

Paul said that the backlash to his "suicide forest" video showed him that many members of his audience skew young and that he's going to be more thoughtful about what he posts in the future. He also said he believes parents have a responsibility to monitor what their children watch.

"I'm going to be honest... I think parents should be monitoring what their children are watching more," Paul said. "Every parent I meet whose kids are under 9 or an age of, like, 12, I go, 'Hey, you let your kids watch my stuff,' and they go, 'Yeah, what am I going to do?'"



Paul, 22, said he doesn't necessarily make content with kids in mind.

"Sometimes I cuss. Sometimes I make inappropriate jokes," he said. "I want to make jokes that kids my age are going to like... Now I will say I'm much more aware of the impact that my actions have on myself and others."

The viral megastar also said that some of the outcry around the video made him feel "hated by the whole world" for the first time.

"It's been tough. Because ironically I'm being told to commit suicide myself," he said. "Millions of people literally telling me they hate me [and] to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things."