Calling Your Boss A "Nasty Motherfucker" Shouldn't Get You Fired, Judges Rule

But there's a small catch: Your F-bombs need to be part of legally protected speech involving union activity.

Back in October 2011, Hernan Perez got chewed out by his boss. We've all been there. But Perez, whose workplace was in the midst of a tense unionization campaign, escalated things during his next break by publishing a Facebook post dedicated to his boss:

"Bob is such a NASTY MOTHER FUCKER don’t know how to talk to people!!!!!! Fuck his mother and his entire fucking family!!!! What a LOSER!!!! Vote YES for the UNION!!!!!!!," the post read.



Three days later, after the post came to management's attention, Perez took it down. A little over a week later, following an investigation, he was fired. He'd worked at the company for 13 years.

But on Friday, a federal appeals court ruled Perez, like all workers, has the right to call his boss a nasty motherfucker — at least when such speech is part of legally protected statements involving union activity.

"We note, however, that Perez’s conduct sits at the outer‐bounds of protected, union‐related comments," the judges wrote.

Pier Sixty, his employer, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The post, now more than a half-decade old, was published two days before Pier Sixty employees voted to unionize in an Oct. 27, 2011, election. Perez knew that his Facebook friends, including 10 coworkers, would be able to see the post, although he may not have known it was also publicly accessible.

Because Perez's comments involved union activity, they had the protection of the National Labor Relations Act, the court ruled. The act covers most union-related speech, unless it crosses an ambiguously drawn line into territory so "opprobrious" (Oxford English Dictionary: "expressing scorn or criticism") that it loses protection. That wasn't the case this time, the judges ruled.

The decision draws on guidance from the National Labor Relations Board's General Counsel, which "limited employers' ability to issue rules regarding use of social media, even where employees were posting public criticisms of their employers and workplace."