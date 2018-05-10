Yale Says It's "Troubled" After A White Student Called Police On A Black Student Because She Was Sleeping In A Common Room

"The Yale police officers who responded spoke with both parties and subsequently admonished the complaining student that the other student had every right to be present," an administrator said.

On Wednesday evening, Yale's Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews wrote in an email to all graduate students that she was "troubled" by the incident and that she would be holding listening sessions with the school community.

The video, much like a video of two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for sitting at a table waiting for a friend to arrive, has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

After a 17-minute interaction with the officers who answered the call — which the student, Lolade Siyonbola, recorded on video and posted to Facebook — the police determined she had done nothing wrong and had every right to have fallen asleep on the common room couch.

When a white graduate student at Yale came upon a black graduate student asleep in a common area of the school early Tuesday morning, she called the police — telling them the student didn't have a right to be there.

"As we do with every incident, we will be reviewing the call and the response of the police officers to ensure that the proper protocol was followed and to determine if there was anything we could have done better," he said.

When the officers arrive, one tells Siyonbola, "We need to make sure that you belong here," and asks for identification.

In a second video , the white student can be heard saying, "I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room.”

Siyonbola, 34, who is working towards a master's degree in African studies, told the New York Times she was working on a "marathon of papers" and had fallen asleep.

According to a university spokesperson, the reason it took longer than usual for the student’s identification card to be verified was because the name on her card was her preferred name (which students are permitted to use) and did not exactly match her name in the university records.

The spokesperson said officers are trained "on unconscious bias, de-escalation techniques, and problem-solving, and seek to treat each individual with respect."

In emails to the Yale student body following the incident, the dean of the School of Graduate Studies wrote that the incident "remind[s] us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place," and that she is "committed to redoubling our efforts to build a supportive community in which all graduate students are empowered in their intellectual pursuits and professional goals within a welcoming environment."

On Facebook, Siyonbola thanked people for the outpouring of support.

"Black Yale community is beyond incredible and is taking good care of me,” she wrote. "I know this incident is a drop in the bucket of trauma Black folk have endured since Day 1 America, and you all have stories."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Siyonbola and the student who called the police and will update with any comment.

Dear Graduate Students, I write to you about an incident that occurred last evening in the Hall of Graduate Studies. A resident of HGS called the Yale police to report that there was an unauthorized person in the Common Room. The police responded and confirmed the student was in fact a resident of HGS and had every right to be there. Incidents like that of last night remind us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place. I am committed to redoubling our efforts to build a supportive community in which all graduate students are empowered in their intellectual pursuits and professional goals within a welcoming environment. An essential part of that effort must be a commitment to mutual respect and an open dialog. Please feel free to contact me with any concerns or comments. Yours, Lynn Cooley, Ph.D.

Dean, Yale University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

C.N.H. Long Professor of Genetics

Professor of Cell Biology and MCDB