Yale Graduate Students Prepare To Unionize

After a case ruled in favor of graduate workers at Columbia and the New School, Yale's student teachers ask the National Labor Relations Board for union certification.

Following last week's National Labor Relations Board ruling that graduate teachers at private colleges are classified as employees and therefore can unionize, student teachers at Yale from 10 departments filed petitions with the board Monday requesting certification of Local 33–Unite Here as their union.



The local is the New Haven-based chapter of the international union Unite Here, which represents hotel, gaming, food service, and airport employees.



The landmark NLRB decision in August restored organizing rights for graduate student workers at private universities, reversing the board's 2004 decision that classified them as students rather than employees. In the 1990's, Yale became the birthplace of private university grad student organizing, although these worker groups never formally achieved recognition.

Prior to the decision, union drives had been under way at Yale, Harvard, Cornell, Duke, and Northwestern. University athletes still lack organizing rights as employees, per an NLRB ruling last year.

Many graduate students are already unionized at public universities, which are covered by state, not federal law.

According to Aaron Greenberg, Local 33-Unite Here Chair and a graduate teacher in political science, 75% to 100% of graduate teachers at Yale support unionization in the following departments, representing roughly 800 graduate workers: Comparative Literature, East Asian Languages and Literatures, English, Geology and Geophysics, History, History of Art, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, and Sociology.

Pending responses from the labor board, they could see a union within the academic year.