The Man Who Sent White Powder To Donald Trump Jr. Is Headed To Court

A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for sending a letter containing white powder to Donald Trump Jr., which was opened by his wife, Vanessa, and led to her brief hospitalization.

Vanessa Trump opened the envelope Feb. 12, reported feeling nauseous, and called 911, according to authorities. After a brief hospital stay, she was released. The powder in the envelope was found to be cornstarch.

Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday for sending the envelope. He is expected to appear in federal court in Worcester.



"Thankfully, the white powder in these letters was inert and no one was harmed," said US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling in a statement. "This does not change the fact that the defendant allegedly used the internet, the U.S. Mail, and popular fears of biological weapons to threaten and frighten people who did not share his views, and that is something we will prosecute accordingly.”

The letter, postmarked in Boston Feb. 7, read: "You are an awful, awful person, I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You make the family idiot, Eric, look smart. This is the reason why people hate you, so you are getting what you deserve. So shut the

***

***

***

***

UP!"

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Thursday afternoon that he was "incredibly relieved" that authorities had charged the man, thanking the Secret Service and other agencies for their work.

