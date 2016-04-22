Verizon Says Strike Is Hitting Its Bottom Line

The company warned investors that quarterly earnings will take a hit due to the strike by almost 40,000 employees.

Verizon has warned of the financial costs of the ongoing strike by more than 36,000 employees, which is now in its tenth day.

"Given the status of labor contract negotiations, there will be pressure on second-quarter earnings due to the timing of cost reductions," the company said on an earnings call Thursday.

Verizon is still rolling in cash, saying Thursday that it made a $4.4 billion profit in the first three months of 2016, with revenues of $32.2 billion. The strikers have pointed to the company's profitability as proof it can afford the pensions and healthcare it's asking workers to cut back.

After 10 months of contract negotiations with the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, the unions that represent the striking employees, workers walked off the job last Wednesday.

On the ground in Brooklyn, workers said some customers have been refusing to cross picket lines to shop at Verizon wireless stores, and some stores have been opening late or closing early. In Bay Ridge, a store that was slated to open before 11 a.m. (pictured below) stay shuttered past noon, workers said.