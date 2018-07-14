Senators Are Urging Trump Not To Meet With Putin After The Latest Mueller Indictment Against Russian Hackers

"If President Trump is not prepared to hold President Putin accountable, the summit should not move forward," Sen. John McCain said.

Republican Sen. John McCain and a slew of his Democratic colleagues are calling on President Trump to pull out of a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki scheduled for Monday after new indictments were handed up against Russian intelligence officers for meddling in the 2016 US election.

Eight top Senate Democrats encouraged the president to pull out of the summit if he is not prepared to "demand that Russian intelligence officials indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice be handed over to stand trial."



The demand was made in a letter sent Saturday by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, as well as Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Dianne Feinstein of California, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.



It comes a day after special counsel Robert Mueller successfully sought an indictment against 12 Russian state military hackers, accusing them of conspiring to hack into computer networks, steal documents, and orchestrate their release with the goal of interfering with the 2016 presidential election.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told BuzzFeed News in an email Saturday afternoon that the White House is "moving forward with the meeting in Finland."

In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers also expressed concern that Trump and Putin, a former KGB agent, would meet without other witnesses in the room.

“We write to urge that you include senior members of your team and not meet one-on-one with Mr. Putin, as reportedly planned," eight top Senate Democrats wrote in a letter Saturday. "Mr. Putin is a trained KGB intelligence veteran who will come to this meeting well-prepared. As the Kremlin said last week, a one-on-one meeting with you ‘absolutely suits’ him. There must be other Americans in the room."