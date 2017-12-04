Trump Just Endorsed A Senate Candidate Accused Of Child Molestation Nine women have accused Judge Roy Moore of sexual harassment, including some who were teenagers at the time the misconduct took place. Twitter

President Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, has endorsed Judge Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers, in the Alabama race for US Senate.

After weeks of less than full-throated support, Trump endorsed Judge Roy Moore on Monday, according to Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. The support was announced following a "positive call" between the president and Moore, Shah said. Trump had tweeted Monday morning that Republicans "need" Moore to win in order to get his vote on issues including the border wall, military, and abortion.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama.… https://t.co/cTTqHa3YXL

Judge Moore tweeted Monday afternoon about the call, saying that the president had said he "needs a fighter to help in the US Senate."



"Go get 'em, Roy!" - President Trump Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and… https://t.co/eJvS097Zse

Following allegations of sexual misconduct against the judge, including an instance in which a woman said he undressed and touched her inappropriately when she was 14 years old, the president had previously defended Moore from criticism, citing his denials. "He says it didn’t happen,” the president had told reporters. “You have to listen to him, also.” But Trump had stopped short of endorsing the candidate until Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, and many other top Republicans have previously said they believe the women who have accused Moore of misconduct and called on him to drop out of the race.

The special election is slated for Dec. 12.