Trump Denies Knowing His Son Met With A Russian Lawyer In 2016

Michael Cohen, the president's longtime personal lawyer, said Thursday night that Trump had known and approved of the meeting.

The president's longtime attorney Michael Cohen claimed Thursday that the president not only knew about, but approved of the meeting. Trump denied the claim in a series of tweets Friday morning.

Trump has denied allegations that he had advance knowledge about a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between his son Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, arranged to discuss incriminating information on his then-opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

.....I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!

Cohen said Thursday that "Trump was informed of the Russians' offer by Trump Jr.," CNN reported, and that he "approved going ahead with the meeting."

According to emails that Donald Trump Jr. released a year ago, Trump Jr. had received an offer in June 2016 of "official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary" Clinton, as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." Trump Jr. responded, in part, "if it's what you say I love it especially in the summer."

The email came from music promoter Rob Goldstone on behalf of the Agalarov family, who had worked with Trump to produce the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.



The communications led to a meeting at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016 between Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner (on behalf of the Trump campaign) and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer linked to Russian officials, as well as Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian American widely reported to have ties to Russian intelligence, and others. The parties involved said nothing came of the meeting.

Trump has previously said he had no advance knowledge of the meeting.