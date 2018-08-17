Trump Says It's Really DC Officials Who Are To Blame For Canceling His Super-Expensive Military Parade

President Donald Trump on Friday said Washington, DC's local leadership is really to blame for the cancellation of his desired military parade — the estimated cost of which reportedly ballooned by $80 million in a matter of months.

In a tweet, Trump said, "The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead..."

Then, 13 minutes later, the president said that he would just have to go to Paris to watch troops march in the streets: "....attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

The tweets, as is often the case with the president, raised several unanswered factual questions that administration officials refused to immediately answer or didn't immediately respond to. Was it Trump himself who actually called off the parade? What was the exact cost estimate at the time of cancellation? And what was Trump's and/or the Pentagon's ceiling for paying for the parade and why?

In July, the Pentagon estimated such a parade could cost about $12 million.

Then, on Thursday, the cost increased to a reported $92 million estimate. Roughly $50 million was for the Pentagon to fund aircraft flyovers, equipment, personnel, and other military expenses. The remaining $42 million would be made up of the costs of other agencies, largely for security costs along the parade route.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to the president's tweet on Friday with her own, saying, "Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)."

The city then followed up with its own cost breakdown saying the city's costs for the parade were $21.6 million, including $13.4 million for police and about $3.6 million for emergency services. The details were more than the federal government has released to-date about the parade's expected price.