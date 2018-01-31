Republican Trey Gowdy, The Face Of The Benghazi Investigation, Will Not Seek Reelection

The South Carolina congressman made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. He is the latest in a slew of Republicans announcing their retirements.

Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, who famously headed the congressional investigation into the Benghazi terrorist attack, will not seek reelection, instead returning to the justice system, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gowdy, a four-term congressman who chairs the House Oversight Committee, has been the Representative for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District since 2011, elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010. He chaired the United States House Select Committee on Events Surrounding the 2012 Terrorist Attack in Benghazi from 2014 to 2016 and is currently a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

"Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system," Gowdy said in his statement.

He is now the ninth Republican committee chair to announce he will not run for reelection, and the second Oversight chair in under a year, as former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz quit the position last year.

