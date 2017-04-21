This Lawsuit Could Change How Waiters Get Paid

Servers who make as little as $2.13 an hour are suing to be paid properly for the hours they work without tips.

Restaurant waiters and other workers who earn most of their money from tips are only entitled to a $2.13 hourly wage from their employers, according to federal law. Now, a group of them are suing, saying they should be paid a regular hourly wage for all the work they do that doesn't bring in tips, like sweeping floors.



On Thursday, a federal court heard arguments in a case that could have consequences for all employers who pay tipped workers less than minimum wage. In Arizona, three servers at Chinese-themed restaurant P.F. Chang's and a server at Village Inn argue that they're owed full hourly wages for time spent preparing food and cleaning, work for which they do not receive tips. The two companies did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

While a Congressional definition says workers who "customarily receive more than $30 a month in tips" can be paid the federal tipped minimum wage, a separate guide published by the Labor Department says people who spend more than 20% of their time on non-tipped work should receive full wages for that time.

