This App Warns You If You're Entering A Sketchy Financial District

There is a 60% risk of a breach of fiduciary duty on this corner.

To help citizens stay safe in our crime-ridden nation, programmers have developed a heat map identifying high-risk neighborhoods for a “rampant, but hidden” menace: financial wrongdoing.

The new app, released Tuesday, mocks the concept of predictive policing by applying it to the world of financial misconduct, making the results publicly available in a searchable, interactive format.

The brainchild of developers Sam Lavigne, Francis Tseng, and Brian Clifton, in partnership with Rachel Rosenfelt, co-founder and publisher of The New Inquiry, the app accompanies the new “Abolish’ issue of the magazine, which critiques the American prison and policing systems. (Lavigne is also an editor at TNI and Francis the co-publisher. Clifton, who worked on the app in his spare time, is a data scientist at BuzzFeed.)

“In some ways, it’s a troll, because financial crime is not location-based, but it’s also about the absurdity of predictive policing as a technology,” Lavigne told BuzzFeed News. “It’s both a troll and totally sincere — what if cops went to financial neighborhoods and stopped and frisked white guys in business suits?”

Users of the White Collar Crime Early Warning System mobile app can sign up to receive alerts as they enter particularly treacherous city blocks. Most of Wall Street glows bright red; Midtown Manhattan is an absolute no-go zone.