These Are The Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting At least 58 people — including a college student, an ER nurse, and a mechanic — were killed Sunday.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history, at least 58 people— including a college student, an ER nurse, and a mechanic — were killed near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday. More than 500 people in the crowd of 22,000 were injured as musician Jason Aldean performed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself immediately following the attack, and police say his motives remain unknown.



Here is what we know about the victims who have been identified.

Austin Meyer ksbw.com

Austin Meyer, of Marina, California, was celebrating his 24th birthday at the music festival with his fiancé, Dana, when the shooting occurred. Meyer was a student at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), enrolled in a two-year automotive program, according to a statement from the school. "He was a wonderful young man and my future son-in-law," Meyer's fiancé's father wrote in a statement to TMCC, which the school posted on Facebook. "He loved attending the automotive program at your school and praised it all the time... The loss and grief his family and mine feel at this time is beyond belief.” Meyer's sister Veronica provided a statement to local news station KSBW saying her brother was "a joy to be around." "He always had a smile on his face… and was always making people laugh,” she said. “He was passionate about cars, [and] loved sports, basketball in particular."

Brett Schwanbeck GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Brett Schwanbeck, 61, a retired big-rig truck driver, was a father of two and grandfather of five who grew up in Ash Fork, Arizona.

"Brett was a great man that was funny, generous, kind, loving, and so full of joy," his nieces wrote on a GoFundMe page for him. "He would drive 500 miles to help you if you needed it. He loved his family dearly and cherished lake trips, family gatherings, hunting, camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids." Schwanbeck's fiancé, Anna Orozco, told The Washington Post, "he enjoyed life, and he’d help out anyone who needed help," describing him as a "fun-loving, hard-living man" who enjoyed fishing and riding ATVs. The two had planned to marry in January.

Rocio Rocha GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Rocio Rocha, 40, of Eastvale, California, was on still maternity leave, after having given birth to her fourth child six weeks ago, when she attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival, NPR reported. Rocha worked as a manager of a California Pizza Kitchen and was remembered by family as a "supermom" to her two teenagers and her 18-month-old, as well as her newborn. "She loved sports and being a supporting baseball mom," her cousin, Vanessa Rocha, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother, as she would always say." Rocha grew up in Anaheim and went to Katella High School. Her fiancé’s sister, Nikki Stowers, told NPR that Rocha died at the hospital in Las Vegas. “She was that type of mom who just loved holding her kids,” she said.

Carrie Parsons, 31, a resident of Seattle, worked as a recruiter at local staffing company Ajilon, local Seattle TV Station KOMO4 reported. "I feel peace knowing she was living life until her last moments, loving country music," her friend Carolyn Parker wrote on Facebook, in a message to singer Eric Church, who had performed at the music festival in Las Vegas. Her brother, Jeff Parsons, confirmed her death on Facebook on Tuesday and asked for space. “She would always say ‘live, laugh, love’ and she did that,” her friend Laura Cooper told station KOMO4.

Patricia Mestas Facebook / Via facebook.com

Patricia "Pati" Mestas, 67, "went to almost every country show in driving distance," her friend Isa Bahu told the Riverside, California Press-Enterprise.

Mestas lived in Menifee, California, and had gone to high school in Pomona. Bahu described her as "a ball of fire," always full of energy, who charmed customers running the deli at his Shell store in Corona, California.

On Facebook, her cousin Tom Smith wrote, “Her generous smile was infectious, and it brightly reflected the glory of God like a beacon of joy... Heaven's gain this day is our loss."

Chris Hazencomb GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Chris Hazencomb, 44, died saving a friend, Nicole Torres, at the concert, his mother Maryanne told the Ventura County Star. At 6 foot 5 inches, Hazencomb was able to shield her from bullets with his body.

Hazencomb worked at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Camarillo, California, where he was remembered for helping out doing dirty jobs no one wanted and rescuing a cat from a neighbor's roof, the paper reported. HIs mother said he was "good to everybody" and would "go out on the limb for everybody." When she returned from Las Vegas Tuesday, Hazencomb found a music festival T-shirt with a pink flamingo on it inside her son's duffel bag, she told the newspaper: a last gift he'd bought for his mother.

Brian Fraser Greenpath / Via Greenpath

Brian Fraser, 39, a real estate professional and father of four, attended the Las Vegas music festival with his wife, son Nick Arellano, and daughter-in-law.

A graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Fraser belonged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and did some work as a business coach. His family said he loved to hunt, deep-sea fish, snowboard, and attend his children’s sporting events.



A friend and business partner, Todd Duncan, described Fraser to The Washington Post as a "force for goodness."



Willy Escobar, who worked with Fraser and had known him for about a year, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was "a very, very giving guy... a selfless kind of person."



And Arellano, whom he legally adopted, told the Orange County Register he was his "rock and mentor... He helped anyone who asked. That's why people loved and adored him." Fraser worked at Greenpath, a California mortgage company. In a statement, the company said he “impacted everyone who crossed his path with his infectious positive energy, his tenacious will to succeed, and his willingness to help others,”

Denise Cohen Facebook / Via facebook.com

Denise Cohen, 58, was a grandmother of two and receptionist for a small tech company in Carpinteria, California. She was celebrating the birthday of her partner, Derrick “Bo” Taylor, at the music festival. Taylor, 56, a grandfather of five and corrections officer, was also killed in the attack.

Cohen recently became more active in church, friends said, and enjoyed watching Good Morning America and listening to country music. On Facebook, co-workers and friends remembered her as "joyful and bright" and "kind and loving." Her church described her as "an irreplaceable part of our volunteer team." A photo posted from the concert of Taylor and Cohen shows them smiling and posing sign, with Taylor wearing an American flag kerchief on his head.

Derek "Bo" Taylor GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Derek "Bo" Taylor, 56, was a California state correctional officer for 29 years, training inmates in fire-fighting and placing them in jobs as a supervisor at the Sierra Conservation Center, a minimum- and maximum-security prison.

Friends remembered him as a "devoted family man and true friend." A spokesman for the California DOC department, Bill Sessa, said in a statement that “the relationships between the officers and the inmate firefighters is much more personal. The officers take a lot of dedication to helping these inmates turn these lives around.”

The Center's Warden, Joel Martinez, said, “We truly are a family here at SCC and Bo’s loss will be felt throughout the prison, conservation camps, and Department.”

Nicol Kimura gofundme.com

Nicol Kimura was with her close friends at the music festival when gunfire erupted and she was shot. Originally from Orange County, California, Kimura loved going to concerts with with her "framily" — friends that are family — according to her friend Ryan Miller. "Nicol's heart was bigger than most human beings, her spirit was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one," Miller wrote on Facebook. "She was the catalyst to most every framily event we had."



Miller wrote that her kids loved Kimura "because she was the fun crazy aunt everyone wants."



"I loved her because she always made me smile," she wrote. "She gave really awesome hugs and never turned the awesome off... There will always be an empty seat at our framily dinners."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kimura to cover funeral expenses. Miller said any money not used for that will be donated to a charity in her name.

Tara Roe Smith gofundme.com

Tara Roe Smith, a model and educational assistant from Canada, was confirmed Tuesday as a victim from the shooting.

Roe Smith lived in Alberta with her husband and her two young sons. "Sophia Models would like to send out our condolences to Tara Roe's family and friends," the modeling agency she worked with posted on Facebook. "She worked as a model for our agency for over 10 yrs. She was always a friendly face and had a very caring spirit. We are saddened, shocked and pray for everyone affected by this tragedy."

Roe Smith's aunt, Val Rodgers, told the Toronto Star her niece was a "beautiful soul" and "a wonderful mother." A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her husband Zach with the funeral expenses. "He's not the kind to ask for help, but Zach would give you the shirt off his back, even if you weren't the kind to ask for help either," the fundraising page reads.

Keri Galvan gofundme.com

Keri Galvan "died in her husband's arms," according to Fox News. She and her husband, a former Marine who served in Iraq, attended the concert in Las Vegas together. They were about 100 yards from the stage when the gunman opened fire, Kimberly Guilfoyle said on Fox News, calling Galvan a family friend. Galvan, 31, was a mother of three. Guilfoyle said her friends refer to her as a "super mom." Galvan’s sister, Lindsey Poole, set up a GoFundMe page for her sister’s children, ages 10, 4, and 2. “Her days started and ended with doing everything in her power to be a wonderful mother,” Poole wrote on the page.

Andrea Castilla gofundme.com

Andrea Castilla was celebrating her 28th birthday weekend when gunfire erupted in Las Vegas. "Andrea my beloved sister, I can’t even close my eyes without picturing the joy you brought to me and this world," Adam Castilla wrote on Facebook. "Never have I had something so precious ripped from my life. I am completely shattered." Castilla worked as a makeup artist at Sephora in California and was in Las Vegas visiting her sister. According to a GoFundMe page, the sisters were holding hands and dancing during the concert when shots were fired. Andrea was struck in the head. “My sister was really happy. She was living her life and had so many dreams and aspirations,” Adam Castilla told the Washington Post. “She didn’t have one bad bone in her body. Every time I saw her she managed to make everything good.”

Jordyn Rivera GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Jordyn Rivera was a 21-year-old student at California State University at San Bernardino, studying Health Care Management. She was a fourth-year student and a member of CSUSB’s chapter of Eta Sigma Gamma, the national health education honor society. "I personally got a chance to know her when we spent time together last summer in London during the summer abroad program," CSUSB's president Tomás Morales said in a statement. "As one of her faculty members noted, we will remember and treasure her for her warmth, optimism, energy, and kindness." Her friends remembered her as a loving, caring, and loyal person. "She really did light up the room with her bright smile and sense of humor," Valerie Bitanga, Rivera's classmate told the Desert Sun.."I really didn't want to go to class today because I didn't want to feel the pain of knowing she won't be walking in to learn and laugh with us." A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rivera's family pay for funeral expenses.

Dorene Anderson Facebook: alaskahousing

Dorene Anderson, who described herself on Facebook as a stay at a home mom, was in Las Vegas on vacation with her family. Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, where Anderson's husband John works, posted a statement on behalf of the family on its Facebook page.

"Due to this horrific and terrible situation, our family is dealing with a great loss," the statement reads. "[Anderson] was the most amazing wife, mother and person this world ever had. We are so grateful and lucky for the time that we did have with her. We are greatly appreciative and want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers you have been sending us. We are dealing with the situation as a family, and would appreciate our privacy as we grieve for our loss."

Stefanie Lawhorn, Anderson's friend, posted on Facebook saying she is beyond devastated "for the horrific, senseless death of my incredibly beautiful friend." "I can't even imagine what her daughters and husband are going through right now," Lawhorn wrote. "They were there in Vegas at the concert with her. Please pray for her family!!!!"

Lisa Patterson gofundme.com

Lisa Patterson, a mother of three from California, was among those killed in Las Vegas. "I'm just lost without her. I don't know what to do," Patterson's husband, Bob, told Fox 5 KVVU-TV.

Bob Patterson said his wife was in Las Vegas for the concert and that the couple vacationed there often. The couple had been married for over 30 years, Patterson said, and his wife was active in the church. The couple had three children, including an 8-year-old daughter "Lisa had an infectious energy and fierce love for her family, and we are beyond heartbroken for Bob and their three kids," a GoFundMe page states.



Austin Davis facebook.com

Austin Davis of Colton, California, was among those killed in Las Vegas. The local plumber and pipefitters union in Colton confirmed Davis’ death. "Austin Davis, UA member of Local 364, died in the terrible Las Vegas shooting," United Association Local 364 union wrote in a Facebook post.

Davis' girlfriend, Aubree Hennigan, has posted a number of tributes on her Facebook page. "My love, I can't believe this happened,” she posted Monday night. "You didn't deserve this."

Candice Bowers facebook.com

Candice Bowers, who attended the music festival with friends, was confirmed dead by friends on social media.

"This is with an extremely heavy heart to announce that Candice was one of the victims in the deadly mass shooting," a friend wrote. "Please keep all of her children and family in your thought and heart. Rest In Peace our dear friend. You were the most amazing individual that I have ever encountered."



Bowers has two older children and a 2-year-old she just legally adopted, according to ABC7.

"Her laugh and her smiles and always happy and spoke from the heart and you wanted the truth, you got it from Candace," Patty Tran, a friend, told the news network. In a statement released to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, family members called Bowers a "superhero." "Over the course of her life, she was able to overcome substantial obstacles and become the single mother of three amazing, kind, intelligent, beautiful children who will forever be changed by the loss of their mother," the family said.



Laura Shipp Bill Skinner / Via facebook.com

Laura Shipp, who attended the music festival with her son Corey, died in the attack, her niece Paris Shipp confirmed on Facebook. "From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank each and everyone one of you who have thought of our family during these past couple days," Paris Shipp wrote on Facebook. "We were all together last night when we received the news that Laura passed away in the recent, Las Vegas, tragedy."

Shipp, who is from Las Vegas and loved attending big concerts with her son, spent much of her life in Thousand Oaks, California. She moved to Vegas about five years ago to be closer to him, according to reports. "She was a single mother from the day he was born," Steve Shipp, her brother, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “The two of them just had each other. They were very close.”

According to a GoFundMe page, both Laura Shipp and her son were big fans of country music.



Carly Kreibaum gofundme.com

Carly Kreibaum was in Las Vegas with her friends Alison Huckaby and Amy Douglas, according to the Sioux City Journal, but the women were separated when gunfire broke out. The last photo Kreibaum posted on Facebook before the attack was of her and her friends outside the Venetian on Sunday.

Kreibaum graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School and Wayne State College, according to her Facebook page. She and her husband have two young children.



On Tuesday, Kreibaum's husband, Chris, posted a message on Facebook saying he was traveling to Las Vegas, adding, "We still do not know anything about where Carly is." A family member later confirmed Kreibaum's death to the Washington Post. “At this time my family and I would just like some privacy as we take the necessary time to grieve,” Sarah Rohwer said. A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay with funeral expenses.

Erick Silva Facebook / Via facebook.com

Erick Silva, 22, worked for the Las Vegas Branch of the Contemporary Services Corporation that provided security at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He was killed trying to protect concertgoers.

Jeff Mason, who worked with Silva, remembered him as a "great man" who was dedicated to his work. "His actions that day should long be remembered for how courageous and selfless they were," Mason wrote on Facebook. "Thank you Erick, for your service, we will miss you bro." Gina Argento, office manager for the Las Vegas branch of Contemporary Services Corporation security, told the Las Vegas-Review Journal Wednesday: "He was trying to help people get out... He was in front of the stage. He was in front of everything."



Brennan Stewart GoFundMe / Via gofundme.com

Brennan Stewart, 30, worked for his father's construction company, his girlfriend Gia Iantuono told the Washington Post. In his spare time he played guitar and recorded music. Iantuono attended the music festival in Las Vegas with Stewart, but managed to escape the gunfire with minor injuries.

Iantuono described Stewart as "wonderful," and said he could always make her laugh. When he first asked her out, she recalled, she initially said no, until he joked they should just get married and "have an Elvis wedding."



A friend of Stewart's, Darin Anderson, wrote on Facebook that he remembered racing dirt bikes with him and how, after Anderson's brother passed away, Stewart was one of the first people to reach out to him. He called him a "a do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat kind of person."

Christiana Duarte Janice Mone / Via facebook.com

Christiana Duarte, who went by "Chrissy," moved back to her hometown of Torrance, California, after graduating from the University of Arizona in May, according to local Arizona media.

Duarte received a degree in business and worked for the Los Angeles Kings. Friends and family learned of her death Tuesday, they said, and remembered her as "incredibly driven and passionate." UA President Robert C. Robbins expressed her condolences in a statement Tuesday, as did Duarte's hometown softball team, on which she played for many years. Christiana Duarte was the younger sister of Michael Duarte, a White Sox prospect, according to a statement on Facebook from Minor League Baseball.

Steve Berger EFS Advisors / Via steveberger.efsadvisors.com

Steve Berger had flown to Las Vegas to celebrate his 44th birthday at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, his father, Richard Berger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

A graduate of St. Olaf College, Berger was the father of three young children and worked at financial planning company EFS Advisors. His mother Mary described him as "fun-loving, with a serious side, and a hard worker" to local media. Berger's parents learned the news of their son's death from the Las Vegas coroner's office Tuesday afternoon, they told the Associated Press. Kent Schutte, the owner of EFS Adviseors, who hired Berger and has known him since the early 1990s, told NBC News affiliate KARE he was "so proud to have known him... and have had him as part of my life."

"I'm a better person because I know Steve," he said.

Melissa Ramirez Melissa Ramirez / Via Instagram A photo Ramirez (right) posted to Instagram from the Route 91 festival

Melissa Ramirez, 26, grew up in California’s Antelope Valley and attended California State University, Bakersfield.

A cousin, Fabiola Farnetti, told the New York Times that Ramirez worked for a car insurance company and was always helping out her extended family and her parents, Mexican immigrants who became United States citizens, in her spare time. Ramirez's father confirmed her death to the newspaper Tuesday. Another cousin, Giahnna Johnson, told BuzzFeed News that Ramirez was always full of energy, "the person in the family who everyone looked forward to seeing."

"She was always positive and happy,” Johnson said.

Heather Alvarado Facebook / Via Facebook: sbsuonline

Heather Alvarado, 35, a mother of three from of Cedar City, Utah, loved traveling — whether day trips or cruises, her husband Albert, a firefighter, told the Salt Lake Tribune.

His wife "always saw the good in others," he said, and was devoted to her children and community. “She was happiest when she was together with her family, especially her children, and she would do ANYTHING for them,” he said in a statement to the newspaper and other media.

Jerry Womack, a spokesman for the Cedar City police department in Cedar City, Utah, confirmed her death in a statement Tuesday.

Kurt Von Tillow Facebook / Via Facebook: KCRA3

Kurt Von Tillow, 55, attended the music festival with family members, his brother-in-law, Mark Carson, told local NBC News station KCRA in Cameron Park, California.

A resident of Cameron Park, Von Tillow was "the most patriotic person you've ever met," Carson said. A memorial service for him there Tuesday included a procession of golf carts, American flags, and Coors Light, his favorite beer, according to the Sacramento Bee. Friends remembered Von Tillow to the newspaper as "friendly and outgoing" and "the life of the party... with this big, distinctive, boisterous laugh." Brent Hutchings, who described Von Tillow as one of his best friends, said he "never, ever, ever saw him in a bad mood."

“Guarantee you, he’s covered in red, white and blue right now, with a Coors Light in his hand, smiling with his family and listening to some music,” Carson told KCRA.

Victor Link Andrew Ross / Via andrewsoss.com

Victor Link, 55, of Aliso Viejo, California, was a professional in the mortgage industry. His father, Lloyd Link, confirmed his death to The New York Times. “Rob, his best friend, who is a firefighter and a paramedic, picked my son up and carried him to a safer place and tried to resuscitate him,” Link told the newspaper Tuesday. “But it didn’t happen.” Victor Link's former company biography describes him as a "former small business owner" who "enjoys traveling, snowboarding, golfing, cooking and wine tasting with family and friends." Andrew Soss, Link's his former employer and friend, told The Washington Post Link was one of those people “everyone is better for knowing” and “a stand-up guy.” According to the biography, Link received a Bachelor's degree from the University of LaVerne in Business Administration.

In a statement shared with BuzzFeed News, Link's family and fiancé, Lynne Gonzales, wrote that they were "heartbroken."



"Victor was a loving fiancé, proud father, loyal son, protective brother, supportive uncle and kind friend... While we mourn the loss of a great man, we also celebrate the wonderful life he led. We hope that his loved ones and the countless others he’s touched over the years remember the kindness, wisdom, humor and inspiration he passed along to each of us and carry on his legacy." Victor’s nephew, Vincent Link of Shafter, California, told local California media that his uncle was “a welcoming person” and “the kind of guy who’s going to give a shirt off his back, who [he] could always go to for guidance.”



Cameron Robinson Meghan Irvin / Via Facebook: meghan.ervin.7

Cameron Robinson, 28, attended the concert with his boyfriend on Sunday when he was shot in the neck, his sister, Meghan Ervin, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Robinson lived in St. George, Utah, but drove into Las Vegas to work for the city as a legal records specialist, Ervin said. "I feel like this is a horrible nightmare,” she wrote on Facebook, describing her brother as "goofy, amazing, kind, sweet, loving” and “her best friend." Robinson attended Basic High School and graduated from Nevada State College and Western International University, according to his sister.

Rachael Parker Rachael Parker / Via Facebook

Rachael Parker was a records technician for the police department in Manhattan Beach, California, where she had worked for 10 years, the department said in a statement. Police said she will be “greatly missed.”

Local ABC affiliate KXLY in Spokane, Washington, wrote on Facebook that Parker had grown up in Spokane and gone to Cheney High School. The station shared a photo sent by Parker’s mother of her daughter on the beach, to show her "passion for life and for her 'fur kids’ (her two dogs)," the outlet wrote.

Parker attended the concert with three other off-duty police department employees, according to the statement. Another officer suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Stacee Etcheber Facebook / Via Facebook: setcheber

Stacee Etcheber was a mother of two who worked as a hairdresser and lived in Novato, California. Her brother-in-law, Al Etcheber, confirmed her death in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning.

“It’s with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away,” Etcheber wrote. "Please pray for our family during this difficult time. She leaves behind two adoring beautiful children and an amazing husband. Thank you to everyone for all the support in this past few days. We will dearly miss you.” An email was sent to the Novato Unified School District community Tuesday morning, according to the Marin Independent Journal, offering condolences to the family and friends.

Jenny Parks Dr. Steven McCarthy / Via Facebook

Jenny Parks, an elementary school teacher for the Lancaster School District in California, was "one of the most loving people you could ever hope to meet,” her husband’s uncle, Steven McCarthy, told CNN. Parks had received her master's in education in May, according to People magazine.

McCarthy said Parks’s husband, Bobby, was also injured in the shooting, but that he was responsive and had been informed his wife had died. The two had been high school sweethearts, he told People, saying that Parks “always went out of her way to help anybody."

Dana Gardner was an employee for California’s San Bernardino County for 26 years, most recently working as a deputy recorder, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Her daughter Kayla wrote on Facebook Monday that she and her family were deeply saddened by their loss.



"We are devastated and still in shock trying to comprehend what happened," she wrote. "My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love and support and ask for prayers at this time."

Former coworkers remembered Gardner to the newspaper as a "go-to person" and a "dedicated public servant."

Thomas Day Jr. Facebook / Via facebook.com

Thomas Day Jr., 54, was a home builder and contractor from Riverside, California, who attended the festival with four of his children, his father told the Los Angeles Times. On Facebook, one friend of 20 years called him a "great man" who "always left people better than he found them." “He was the best dad. That’s why the kids were with him,” his father, Thomas Day Sr., told the Los Angeles Times. “They’re crushed.”



Michelle Vo Casey Lubin / Via Casey Lubin

Michelle Vo, a 32-year-old woman working in the insurance business in California, loved golf and the Golden State Warriors, friends said in remembrances to local media. Vo was a graduate of San Jose's Independence High School and UC Davis, and was living in Los Angeles when she traveled to Las Vegas for the country music festival.

Casey Lubin, who described Vo as her best friend in an email to BuzzFeed News, said she believed "that all of the love and effort she gave to others in her life would come back." Lubin called her "the most vibrant, passionate, brave and kind person I have ever met."

Canadian Calla Medig, 28, who was raised in Jasper and worked in Edmonton, Alberta, was attending the music festival in Las Vegas for the third year in a row, her mother told Global News, a Canadian outlet. A branch of the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion Branch said on Facebook that the chapter lowered its flag in her honor, writing, "A young beautiful lady was taken too soon from us."

Hannah Ahlers, 34, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, enjoyed spending time with her family and adventurous outdoor activities like skydiving, according to friends and relatives.

Dave Ahlers, Hannah’s father-in-law, confirmed her death to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He described her as a “loving, caring and devoted mother,” always ferrying her kids from soccer practice to school events and going out of her way to help others. On Facebook, friends remembered her for her faith and ability to “create happiness wherever she went."



Carrie Barnette Facebook / Via Facebook: MissUltimateBlondeDiva

Carrie Barnette, 34, a Disney employee who worked at the Pacific Wharf Café in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, was celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday at the music festival in Las Vegas. Official reports of her death took hours to reach her mother, Mavis Barnette, after she'd received a call late Sunday night from her daughter's friend that she'd been shot, she told the Los Angeles Times.

Monday, Disney Chair and CEO Robert Iger tweeted in memoriam: "A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic.” The company said in a statement that Barnette was "beloved by her friends and colleagues.” Her mother told the Los Angeles Times that she was "a beautiful child," that she loved her work, and that she was always generous with her time with her family.

Bailey Schweitzer Facebook / Via facebook.com

Coworkers of Bailey Schweitzer, 20, a receptionist at Infinity Communications and Consulting, a software company in Bakersfield, California, remembered her as "the ray of sunshine in our office on a cloudy day," writing in a statement that she would be greatly missed.

"If you have ever called or visited our office, she was the perky one that helped direct you to the staff member you needed," wrote Infinity CEO Fred Brakeman, adding, "there will never be a replacement for her in our hearts." The office held a candlelight vigil for Schweitzer at the office on Monday evening, where employees described her to local news as "everything to us." Friends said Schweitzer spent her spare time helping out at the racetrack her parents own, listening to country music, and sending funny Snapchats. When the musical act Brothers Osborne played her favorite song, “Ain’t My Fault," at the festival in Las Vegas, she held her phone to the stage so her friend could listen.

John Phippen Facebook / Via Facebook: johnpspecialties

John Phippen, 56, of Santa Clarita, California, was the owner of California-based home remodeling company JP Specialties.

He was dancing next to his son, Travis, when he was struck by a bullet in the lower back at the concert in Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Times reported. “He was my best friend,” Travis said. “He never did anything wrong to anybody. He was always kind and gentle. He was the biggest teddy bear I knew.” Friends and family shared remembrances on the Facebook page of a local radio station, writing that "his smile was bigger than life" and that it "lit up the room." “We are all kind of in disbelief that it would happen to someone so gentle,” Travis told the LA Times.

Jennifer Irvine Law Newz / Via lawnewz.com

Criminal defense and family law attorney Jennifer Irvine was killed Sunday, her publicist confirmed to legal news outlet Law Newz. Irvine had recently been a guest on the network, providing analysis. A graduate of the University of San Diego and the California Western School of Law, Irvine enjoyed snowboarding and held a black belt in tae kwon do, according to the legal news site.

A longtime friend described Irvine to the San Diego Tribune as "a smart, friendly and bubbly woman who enjoyed life and brought joy to others." Friend, colleague, and business partner Thomas Slattery wrote on Facebook that Irvine's death was "a tragic loss of a kind, generous, and beautiful lady" who "will be greatly missed."

Rhonda LeRocque, 42, a wife, mother, and Jehovah's Witness from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, had traveled to Las Vegas with her husband and young daughter for the music festival, family told local news.

“I was devastated this morning at 7:00 to find out she’s been shot, murdered, in a senseless, horrific act," her mother told WBZ-TV. “She was the one who threw all the events and family gatherings, and she was the hostess with the mostess, and she was just beautiful inside and out.” LeRocque's sister, Korina Champagne, wrote on Facebook that her heart was broken and she felt "numb and paralyzed." "May she rest now until her name is called and she is awakened in paradise," she wrote.

Adrian Murfitt Facebook / Via facebook.com

Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Alaska who traveled to Las Vegas with friends to celebrate the end of a good season, family told The New York Times. He enjoyed hockey, fishing, and mechanical work, relatives said, and died of a gunshot wound to the neck, despite the work of medics on the scene. "Sadly, he died in my arms,” his friend Brian MacKinnon wrote on Facebook. “I don’t really know what else to say at this time. I’m really sorry.” Others who knew Murfitt shared remembrances on social media, calling him "a true fisherman and great friend." "I miss your corny jokes already," wrote fellow crewman Charles Chiarson. "You will always be thought of and missed, make sure you got the fishing spots when we all get there," wrote friend Nicholas Bianco.

Jack Beaton Facebook

Jack Beaton, a native of California, was fatally wounded after he tried to protect his wife from bullets during the shooting, his family members said on social media. His wife, Laurie Beaton, survived.



In a tweet, his daughter said Beaton "jumped in front of my mom and got shot."



His son, Jake Beaton, posted on Facebook: "Lost my best friend. I love you so much more then you could ever imagine. Please watch over our family. You will forever be remembered as our hero! #atruehero" Jack Beaton had posted a photo of him and his wife at the Route 91 festival, saying, "day three route91 Vegas!" hours before the shooting.





Christopher Roybal Facebook

Christopher Roybal, a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, was killed in the shooting, his mother, Debby Mendoza Allen, said on Facebook.



Roybal, 28, lived in Corona, California.



"Today is the saddest day of my life," his mother wrote. "My son Christopher Roybal was murdered last night in Las Vegas. My heart is broken in a billion pieces. For anyone who knew the relationship we shared, you then know we were best friends. I will forever miss my Munchkin."



A friend, Matthew Austin, wrote that he and Roybal had joined the Navy together "when we were just boys."



"It breaks my heart and infuriates me to know that a veteran can come home from war unharmed and events like these occur," Austin wrote.

Facebook

In his most recent public Facebook post from July, Roybal wrote, "What's it like being shot at?"



He said that it was a question he was frequently asked because "it's something that less that 1% of our American population will ever experience. Especially one on a daily basis."



"My response has always been the same, not one filled with a sense of pride or ego, but an answer filled with truth and genuine fear/anger," Roybal wrote.



He described his combat experiences as "a nightmare no amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape."

Neysa Tonks gofundme.com

Neysa Tonks, a mother of three who lived in Las Vegas, died in the shooting, her employer, Technologent, said in a statement.



"The Technologent family lost one of our own in this tragedy — a great mother, colleague and friend, Neysa Tonks," the company said. "She leaves behind three boys — Kaden, Braxton and Greysen. Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent — she will be greatly missed by all!"



The company also set up a fundraising page on behalf of her family.



Friends and family members paid tribute to Tonks on social media.



"Because of some selfish GARBAGE human being, our family won’t be able to see our beautiful cousin, Neysa Tonks again," a cousin wrote on Facebook. "She was a wonderful mom, daughter, sister, cousin, and all around, a good person."



Another friend wrote that Tonks, who was originally from Salt Lake City, once showed her around Las Vegas "Neysa style."



"She was so full of life and so much fun. She was so proud of her boys .. such an amazing soul. Such a beautiful person," the friend wrote.

Sandy Casey Courtesy MBUSD

Facebook

Sandy Casey, a special education teacher at the Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, died in the shooting, the school district said in a press release to BuzzFeed News.



“She is loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, and her commitment to continuing her own learning and to taking on whatever new projects came her way,” the Manhattan Beach Unified School District said.



Casey had worked as a teacher at the school for the past nine years.



"We lost a spectacular teacher who devoted her life to helping some of our most needy students," the school district's superintendent, Michael Matthews, said in a statement. In a Facebook post, Casey's partner, Christopher Willhemse, wrote, "The love and support that she and I have received during these trying times just shows how important this wonderful woman truly was. She lived life to the fullest and made me the happiest man in the world. Im so grateful for the kind words and gestures, it means the world to me, especially for her."





Denise Burditus Facebook

Denise Burditus, 50, died in the arms of her husband of 32 years, Tony Burditus, according to a Facebook post he wrote about his wife, Metro News reported. "It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” Tony Burditus wrote. “Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE.”



Denise Burditus posted pictures of her and Tony at the Route 91 concert on her social media accounts hours before the shooting.

#Rte91Festival #ThreeDayNeonSleepover final day @Route91Harvest

Her daughter wrote a Facebook post to thank people for their thoughts and prayers. "This is still very fresh & we need time," Mallorie Burditus wrote. "Time to reflect, time to grieve, & time just to be with each other."



Denise, who was from Hedgesville, West Virginia, was living in Martinsburg with Tony, who had retired from the Army last year, NorthWestMilitary.com reported.



Denise Burditus, who described herself as a college student and semi-retired, was "working on her college degree and was so proud of her grades," Carlene Joseph, a former president of the local Association of the United States Army chapter, told NorthWestMilitary.com.



"She had a West Virginia heart as big as she was. Total shame this woman was taken so quickly during the second stage of her life. She just turned 50," Joseph said.





Susan Smith Courtesy Jake Finch

Susan Smith, 53, an office manager at an elementary school in California who was at the concert with friends, died in the shooting, Jake Finch, a spokeswoman for the Simi Valley Unified School District, told BuzzFeed News.



Smith had worked for the school district for 16 years and was serving as the office manager of Vista Fundamental Elementary School for the past three years, Finch said.



"I knew Susan, she was wonderful and great at her job," Finch said. "She was the hub of the school and the principal's right hand. She would field any problems and make sure things are getting ordered and reports are filed."



Smith was married and had a son and a daughter who are in their 20s.





Angie Gomez gofundme.com

Angie Gomez, who graduated in 2015 from Riverside Polytechnic High School in California, was identified as one of the victims by the school's parent teacher student association. "She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family," the PTA said in a Facebook post. A fundraising page — created by her Poly Cheer and Song community, of which Gomez was an alumni — described her as "cheerful young lady with a warm heart and loving spirit."



The fundraising page was started to help her family with burial and other arrangements and needs.



Her friends posted tributes to Gomez on social media.



my heart is in shambles and none of this feels real. 8 yrs of friendship & we had so much more to go. rest easy twi… https://t.co/mJjEjuNdCO

20-year-old Veronika Maldonado, who lives in Riverside, California, called Angie her "twin," on Twitter. She said that Angie was 20, and that she attended the concert with her boyfriend. "Angie was studying to become a nurse at Riverside Community College. She loved her family more than anyone I know and was the biggest animal lover," she told BuzzFeed News. "She had such a sincere soul and was such a caregiver. She would have been the perfect nurse." Maldonado said the loss of her friend will be felt "for all the years to come." "Angie and I have cheered together for years and we've always been in the same stunt group along with our two other best friends," she said. "She was my other base. My literal right hand. To me, her loss will be an absence to our group for all the years to come."

Lisa Romero-Muniz Facebook

Lisa Romero-Muniz, a secretary at a high school in New Mexico, was one of the victims of the shooting, a Gallup-McKinley County Schools official said at a news conference Monday.

The official said that Romero lost her life during "the senseless shooting" in Las Vegas.



She had worked for the school district since 2003 and was most recently serving as a discipline secretary for Miyamura High School.



"She was not only an employee of our school district, but was an incredible, loving, and sincere friend, mentor, and advocate for our students in many of the schools in which she worked at," the official said.



He said that her colleagues described her as an "outgoing, kind, and considerate" person and the students, whom she worked with for their disciplinary actions, said she "was there for them and she respected them." Her family members posted tributes on Facebook, describing her loss as "total heartbreak" and reminiscing about how happy Romero was at a recent family reunion.

Quinton Robbins, whose death was reported by family members on social media, was a 20-year-old student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Friends described him as the "sweetest, most genuine boy." Kilee Sanders, Robbins' aunt, told Newsweek she was "at a loss." In a Facebook post, Sanders called Robbins "the most kind and loving soul" with a "contagious laugh and smile."

Another family member wrote on Facebook to thank Quinton for being a positive influence on his life. "There were so many times growing up when I was in a situation and thought to myself, what would Quinton do," he wrote. "I wouldn’t be who I am today without you." Originally from Henderson, Nevada, Robbins "loved fishing and hunting," according to Valori Houser, 19, who attended high school and served on the student council with him. Houser told BuzzFeed News in a message that Robbins "had lots of friends" and was always a "friendly face in the crowd." One friend wrote on Twitter that Robbins was "suppose[d] to be our best man and god father one day. Dreamt of kids playing t-ball together and growing up together." And Tyce Jones, a family friend, told Newsweek that Robbins coached his little brother’s flag football team and was a "pay-it-forward-kind-of guy."

Sonny Melton Sonny Melton / Facebook / Via Facebook: sonny.melton.7

Canadian Jordan McIldoon, from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, would have turned 24 on Friday, according to a relative who spoke with the Huffington Post.

His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed his death to Canadian outlet CBC News. "We only had one child," they said. "We just don't know what to do." McIlldoon worked for Jacob Bros Construction in Surrey and attended the concert with his girlfriend. His parents said they had received calls from both their son’s girlfriend and Las Vegas paramedics, and that they were receiving support from the Canadian Consulate. “We’re just all in shock,” McIldoon’s employer, Paul Simpson, told Canada24 News. “He’s a mechanic for us. We’re just in shock here.” A family member told the Huffington Post that McIldoon was just one month shy of completing a course to qualify as a heavy-duty mechanic and that relatives were traveling to Las Vegas to retrieve his body.

Jessica Klymchuk #BREAKING: Edmonton woman killed in #VegasAttack identified as Jessica Klymchuk. She was a single mother of 4, visi… https://t.co/ZVDKSpzEPe

Multiple Canadian news outlets reported Jessica Klymchuk, 28, a school librarian and mother of four from Valleyview, Alberta, was killed in the attack while visiting Las Vegas with her fiancé.

Klymchuk worked at St. Stephen’s School, northwest of Edmonton, and her death was confirmed by Rachel Notley, the premier of Alberta.

Charleston Hartfield Amazon Author Photo / Via amazon.com

Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer who was attending the music festival while off duty, was killed in that attack Sunday, friends of the family confirmed to BuzzFeed News and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Friends said the family has asked for privacy at this time. Hartfield had recently written a book on policing in Las Vegas called Memoirs of a Public Servant and coached a local football team, the Henderson Cowboys, a friend said. The team posted a photo of Hartfield on Facebook Monday where friends shared condolences and memories. “I don’t know a better man than Charles,” said Troy Rhett, a friend who spoke to the Review-Journal. “They say it’s always the good ones we lose early. There’s no truer statement than that with Charles.” The friend who messaged with BuzzFeed News called him “one of the greatest guys I ever met.”

Charleston Hartfield, 34, was an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, youth football coach, and military veteran. Our… https://t.co/UafOdLrcFz

Just hours before the shooting took place, Hartfield posted a photo of the banner from the Route 91 country music festival to Facebook.

The description of his book reads (in part): "Documenting the thoughts, feelings, and interactions of one Police Officer in the busiest and brightest city in the world, Las Vegas. This memoir takes you through the personal interactions experienced by a Police Officer with not only the community he seeks to serve but with his partners and their personalities. Some calls are over in an instant while others stick with you forever."

Bill Wolfe Jr. Facebook

Bill Wolfe, a 42-year-old youth sports coach from outside Pittsburgh, was among the victims killed during Sunday’s mass shooting, police in his hometown confirmed in a statement. Wolfe and his wife Robin had been celebrating their wedding anniversary in Las Vegas last weekend, and attended the Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 festival. “It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas,” the Shippensburg Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers." People in Shippensburg remembered Wolfe as “a man you could be proud to have near you,” and a staple of the local community best known for his role as a Little League and youth wrestling coach. He had long been involved in the Shippensburg High School wrestling program, head coach Tony Yaniello told the Philadelphia Inquirer, and had led the elementary school’s wrestling program for the past several years. The Shippensburg wrestling teams have set up a GoFundMe campaign for Wolfe’s wife, who survived the attack. Churches and sports teams have also organized several vigils for Wolfe this week, and the local school district planned a presentation on how to assist grieving children. In a statement on its website, Shippensburg University identified Wolfe as a member of the class of 1998. “Bill was a graduate of our physics program and has deep ties to Shippensburg,” the school said. “He was a coach, father, husband and friend and his loss is far reaching across the community.” Reacting to the news of Wolfe’s death Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expressed his condolences. “On behalf of our family and all Pennsylvanians, our hearts go out to the Wolfe family and the entire Shippensburg community,” he said in a statement.

Kelsey Meadows Facebook

After days of attempting to locate Kelsey Meadows in the wake of Sunday’s shooting, family members confirmed in social media posts Tuesday that the 28-year-old Californian was among those who died in the attack. "It is with an absolutely shattered heart that I let everyone know that Kelsey did not survive this tragic event,” Brad Meadows, the victim’s brother, wrote in a Facebook post. “Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we try and move past this horrible time.” The message was followed by an outpouring of condolences and memorial messages from Meadows’ friends and family. “Kelsey it seems like just yesterday you ran around the day of my wedding helping make it as amazing as possible,” Yessica Zorola wrote. "I only wish I could have had more time to thank you again and talk some County music with you. You will be missed." Taft High School, where Meadows worked as a substitute teacher, also confirmed her passing, noting that she leaves behind “an entire community that loved and respected her.” “Kelsey was smart, compassionate and kind. She had a sweet spirit and a love for children,” the school’s principal, Mary Alice Finn, said in a statement. “Words cannot adequately capture the sorrow felt by her students, colleagues and friends in learning of her passing.” The school said Tuesday that it had set up a scholarship fund in Meadows’ name. This is a developing article. Please check back for updates.

