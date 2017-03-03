The Women's Strike Will Test The Strength Of The Women's March Movement

After putting millions of people in the streets in January, organizers of the Women’s March are testing the movement’s ability to pull off a national strike.

The Women's March movement that brought millions into the streets in January will face a major test next week, after calling for a national Women's Strike on Mar. 8.

Organizers of Women's March have asked supporters — including the more than 500,000 women who signed up to their lists after the Jan. 21 protests — to take three actions next Wednesday: Don’t work at the office or at home; don’t shop if you can help it, except at small, women- and minority-owned businesses; and wear red.

They’ve named the strike “A Day Without a Woman” and say it's the fourth of 10 protest actions slated for the Trump administration’s first 100 days. Others included a letter-writing campaign targeting legislators, which attracted the half million

sign-ups, and protests at town hall events, 740 of which were attended by Women's March supporters, organizers say.

If next Wednesday's strike draws large numbers, it will be another show of strength for a movement that coalesced within weeks of Donald Trump's election victory in November, and which draws on the organizing experience of the labor movement.

If the strike fizzles, critics will likely say the Women's March was a single day of post-election catharsis, rather than a durable new political force. Organizers have acknowledged that walking off work requires more sacrifice and commitment than taking part in the the original March, which took place on a weekend.

"We realize that many women in our most vulnerable communities or whose jobs provide essential services, including reproductive health services, will not have the ability to join the strike," Cassady Fendlay, a spokesperson for the Women's March, told BuzzFeed News.

In light of this, the movement has asked its supporters who employ workers to let them participate, and that "households that rely on caregivers, nannies, housekeepers, and elder care grant a paid day off in a show of respect and solidarity for the importance of care work."

Organizers have also called for women to strike from the unpaid work they do in their own households and have prepared a letter for women to give to their partners explaining why they're taking the day off.

"We strike because we recognize that none of the civil liberties we enjoy today would have been possible without the immeasurable hours that women have spent — on streets, in kitchens and factories — in the past fighting for our rights," the letter reads. "I strike not just for myself but also for those who can’t out of fear of retaliation."