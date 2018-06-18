The President Has Once Again Directed The Pentagon To Create A "Space Force"

"We must have American dominance in space," President Donald Trump said at a press conference Monday.

President Donald Trump has once again announced his intention to form a new branch of the US military to establish "American dominance in space," calling it "Space Force."



"I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces," Trump said Monday. "That’s a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force. Separate but equal."

The president then asked Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Joseph Dunford to "carry that assignment out." The general, present at the remarks, expressed his acceptance.

"Go get it, General," the president said.

The exchange took place at a meeting in which the National Space Council had been slated to unveil new, first-of-its-kind policy on space traffic management.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Pentagon and the Department of Defense for comment.