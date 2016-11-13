The President-Elect Is Feuding Again With A Newspaper On Twitter

Days after vowing to be "very restrained" when using his Twitter account, President-elect Donald Trump awoke on Sunday morning and fired off three tweets attacking one of his favorite targets: the New York Times.

Trump tweeted that the newspaper is "losing thousands of subscribers" because of its coverage of his election, adding some half an hour later that the paper had supposedly sent a letter to subscribers apologizing for their "BAD coverage." (According to the newspaper's publicists, who responded on Twitter, since the election the New York Times has seen a surge in new digital and print subscriptions at four times the normal rate.)

He then disputed an article that reported he had suggested more countries acquire nuclear weapons, despite previously saying countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia may need to develop nuclear weapons.

