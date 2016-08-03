The Department Of Labor Is Taking On Big Chicken

For the first time, the federal agency has fined a major poultry supplier for denying hurt workers access to medical care.

Pilgrim's Pride, America's second-largest chicken producer, has been cited by the Department of Labor for 14 serious violations of health and safety standards, including denying hurt workers access to medical care.

The Department of Labor citation includes gritty details of the risks it says are faced by employees in poultry-processing plants, which have long been notorious for their difficult working conditions. It cites amputation risks at un-covered "shear points" in the "evisceration area," hole-riddled floors in the knife room, rotting platforms from which workers hazarded 12-foot falls, and stagnant water near bathrooms.



From the document:

"On or about March 18, 2016, in the evisceration area, at the right end of the heart and liver hang conveyor of the number 1 production line, employees working on and around the USDA inspection area were exposed to an amputation hazard, at the in-going shear point of the conveyor and the guide plate."

“On or about March 22, 2016 in Ammonia Engine Room #1, the upper platform by the Chiller Surge Drum had the wooden platform decking deteriorated and rotted, exposing refrigeration technicians servicing the condensers to a 12 feet fall hazard.”

“On or about March 25, 2016, in the front line area close to Evisceration, the ladies restroom had stagnant water and was always wet, exposing employees to slip and fall hazards."

Most significantly, the 26-page citation outlined a pattern of regularly ignoring injured workers asking for medical care.



“On or about February 1, 2016 and at times prior, throughout the processing plant, the employer failed to make timely appropriate medical referrals for employees with injuries."

Pilgrim’s Pride said it is aware of the OSHA citation but has not yet spoken directly with the Department of Labor about the claims.



"While we take any allegation regarding the safety of our team members seriously, we have not yet been afforded the opportunity to discuss the contents of OSHA’s press release directly with Department of Labor representatives," the company's Head of Corporate Affairs, Cameron Bruett, told BuzzFeed News. "We are in the process of reviewing the citations internally and look forward to formally discussing any alleged concerns with OSHA."