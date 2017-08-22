BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Democratic National Committee Sent Fundraising Letters That Look Like Collection Notices

business

The Democratic National Committee Sent Fundraising Letters That Look Like Collection Notices

The envelope had the words "FINAL NOTICE" printed on it and a return address of a "Finance Department" in Washington, DC, on "Official Business."

By Cora Lewis

Headshot of Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 22, 2017, at 3:48 p.m. ET

Andrew Saturn, a designer at tech company Yak, posted Monday on Twitter two images of a mailer he said he received from the Democratic National Committee.

.@TheDemocrats proving how disconnected from the working class they truly are: sending out donation pleas that look… https://t.co/AnJJZpNXFp
Andrew Saturn @andsat

.@TheDemocrats proving how disconnected from the working class they truly are: sending out donation pleas that look… https://t.co/AnJJZpNXFp

Reply Retweet Favorite
@andsat / Twitter / Via Twitter: @andsat

The envelope had the words "FINAL NOTICE" printed on it and a return address of a "Finance Department" in Washington, DC, on "Official Business."

Saturn tweeted pictures of the mailer's envelope, which he said contained a letter seeking donations for the DNC. It shows "how disconnected from the working class" Democrats truly are, he said, "sending out donation pleas that look like collection letters."

Plenty of people on the platform agreed.

@andsat hey @keithellison and @TomPerez , what's up with this nonsense? @TheDemocrats
Matthew Kitson @mwk89

@andsat hey @keithellison and @TomPerez , what's up with this nonsense? @TheDemocrats

Reply Retweet Favorite
@mwk89 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mwk89
ADVERTISEMENT
@andsat @TheDemocrats My grandmother has received pleas like this for many years. It's terrible, regardless of party or cause.
Ryan Rampersad @ryanmr

@andsat @TheDemocrats My grandmother has received pleas like this for many years. It's terrible, regardless of party or cause.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ryanmr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ryanmr

Some pointed out that Republicans and others use similarly deceptive practices.

@andsat @TheDemocrats Nah. I got the same sort of thing from the GOP. Looked like a late bill with screaming warnings all over it.
Leigh D @Killingcrawdads

@andsat @TheDemocrats Nah. I got the same sort of thing from the GOP. Looked like a late bill with screaming warnings all over it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Killingcrawdads / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Killingcrawdads

BuzzFeed News covered the practice last spring, when letters disguised to look like Notices of Delinquency went out purportedly raising funds for the Republican National Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kristen Burzynski
@Killingcrawdads @andsat @TheDemocrats That only suggests that the GOP is disconnected too.
Batmaso @BatmasoTheHairy

@Killingcrawdads @andsat @TheDemocrats That only suggests that the GOP is disconnected too.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BatmasoTheHairy / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BatmasoTheHairy

At the time, the RNC declined to comment. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the DNC and will update with any response.

@andsat @TheDemocrats Recieved sim. mailers from both GOP and dems. I'm more concerned that the two major parties a… https://t.co/GfRiVakIc9
Thievin' Stealberg @etfp

@andsat @TheDemocrats Recieved sim. mailers from both GOP and dems. I'm more concerned that the two major parties a… https://t.co/GfRiVakIc9

Reply Retweet Favorite
@etfp / Twitter / Via Twitter: @etfp


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT