The Democratic National Committee Sent Fundraising Letters That Look Like Collection Notices

The envelope had the words "FINAL NOTICE" printed on it and a return address of a "Finance Department" in Washington, DC, on "Official Business."

.@TheDemocrats proving how disconnected from the working class they truly are: sending out donation pleas that look… https://t.co/AnJJZpNXFp

The envelope had the words "FINAL NOTICE" printed on it and a return address of a "Finance Department" in Washington, DC, on "Official Business."

Saturn tweeted pictures of the mailer's envelope, which he said contained a letter seeking donations for the DNC. It shows "how disconnected from the working class" Democrats truly are, he said, "sending out donation pleas that look like collection letters."

Plenty of people on the platform agreed.